e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Wounds may have healed, but scars remain’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay tribute to security personnel killed in 26/11 attacks

‘Wounds may have healed, but scars remain’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay tribute to security personnel killed in 26/11 attacks

On the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, India skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to the people and security personnel who lost their lives in the ghastly attacks.

cricket Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mumbai: **FILE** Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai during security personnel's
Mumbai: **FILE** Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai during security personnel's "Operation Cyclone" following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008. (PTI)
         

One of the most heinous terrorist attacks in India took place on November 26th, 2008. Several terrorists launched attacks in Mumbai which led to the death of 166 people while injuring over 300. The reign of terror lasted for four days as security personnel fought hard to save the lives of people.

On the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, India skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to the people and security personnel who lost their lives in the ghastly attacks.

“Remembering the innocent lives we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts,” Kohli tweeted.

 

Meanwhile, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said the wounds may have healed, but the scars remain.

“The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Of the lives lost and the sacrifices made. These shall always be a reminder of the strength of human spirit to overcome any act of adversity. Remembering all our martyrs on this day. #MumbaiTerrorAttack,” Tendulkar wrote.

 

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also remembered the day, saying that ‘12 years ago our sovereignty was violated’.

 

The attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300.

Twenty-Six Eleven, as these attacks are often referred to, witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: “Saluting the indomitable spirit of all the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect us and remembering the innocent lives we lost on 26/11.”

(with ANI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Nigh curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Nigh curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In