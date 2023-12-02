close_game
WPL 2024 Player Auction: 165 cricketers set to go under the hammer, Dottin and Garth in highest base price bracket

WPL 2024 Player Auction: 165 cricketers set to go under the hammer, Dottin and Garth in highest base price bracket

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 02, 2023 01:07 PM IST

165 cricketers will go under the hammer at the WPL 2024 Player Auction, scheduled for December 9 in Mumbai.

With the Women's Premier League 2024 Auction scheduled for December 9, the player list has been announced with a total of 165 cricketers set to go under the hammer. Out of 165 players in the WPL 2024 Player Auction list, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers, including 15 from associate nations. The list also consists of 56 capped players and 109 un capped cricketers. Each team has a maximum of 30 slots available with nine for overseas players.

Kim Garth during WPL 2023.
Kim Garth during WPL 2023.

Gujarat Giants will go into the auction with the biggest salary cap available, amounting to 5.95 crore. Meanwhile, defending champion Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse ( 2.1 crore) among the five teams. Meanwhile, last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals have a purse of 2.25 crore. There are only two players who have the highest base price of 50 lakh; West Indies star Deandra Dottin and Australia's Kim Garth.

Also Read | WPL 2024 auction to be held on December 9 in Mumbai

Dottin was acquired by Gujarat for WPL 2023 and his price tag was 60 lakh. But she was controversially withdrawn from the tournament before the season began. She was further replaced by Garth, but she has been released by the franchise.

Ahead of the auction, 60 players have been retained across five teams, which include 21 overseas players, while 29 cricketers were released from their current rosters. In a surprising move, pacer Shabnim Ismail was released by UP Warriorz, after playing only three fixtures in WPL 2023. She took three wickets at an economy rate of 8.76. Meanwhile, UPW also shockingly released Devika Vaidya, who they signed for 1.4 crore in the last auction. In seven games, she only scored 77 runs and bagged a wicket.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore released Aussie Megan Schutt, who featured in eight matches last season, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 8.46. Also, Delhi Capitals released Tara Norris, who was roped in for 10 lakhs. Gujarat released all-rounder Sophia Dunkley, who was purchased for 60 lakhs.

    HT Sports Desk

