Vadodara [India], : Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first against inaugural champions Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara on Saturday. WPL 2025: DC skipper Lanning wins toss, elects to bowl first against MI

The two-time runners-up Delhi, under the leadership of multi-time World Cup-winning captain Lanning, are starting their journey toward the title with this match. Meanwhile, MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aim to continue their bold brand of cricket that won them the title in the 2023 season.

Niki Prasad, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025-winning captain for India, and Sarah Bryce, the Scotland wicketkeeper-batter, are making their debut in this match.

DC skipper Lanning said during the toss, "We are going to have a bowl. As we saw last night, pretty good wicket and gives us a chance to get together as a team. We have got the bones of a really good team, it is about putting it out as a team. Really good shots and it is about taking wickets. We have had a little bit of sickness going around, so that makes it easy for us. Sarah Bryce and Niki Prasad debut for us."

On the other hand, MI skipper Harmanpreet said during the toss, "Definitely bowling , but we saw last night the ball was coming on to the bat nicely, and hopefully, we will bat well. Last season, we wanted to play fearless cricket, and this season also, we look to do that. Doing the right things is what we want to do. We did not want to try anything new. Last season, we had a bit of success, and in the first season, we did everything right. So we do not plan to try anything new this season even though we have a debutant tonight, and she brings a lot of balance to the side."

Delhi Capitals Women : Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

Mumbai Indians Women : Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

