WPL 2025, GG vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch season opener Gujarat vs Bengaluru

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are up against the Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the 2025 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). This is the third season of the league, with the last one ending in much celebration and fanfare as RCB lifted their first title of any kind in the franchise's history. Smriti Mandhana has been in sublime form across formats.(BCCI)

Interestingly, the Giants' new captain Ashleigh Gardner has the wood on RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana. No bowler has dismissed Mandhana as frequently as Gardner has in T20Is and ODIs. Gardner is pretty much the life and soul for Gujarat, being their highest run scorer and highest wicket taker. "She (Gardner) has been one of the best all-rounders in women's game and also she is one of those batters who can clear the ropes quite easily. She looks like a fighter that's one quality which she will take it into her captaincy as well," Mandhana had said about her counterpart on the eve of the match.

Mandhana herself has been in sublime form across formats. She scored 135 in her last ODI match and in the process broke the record for the fastest century by an Indian in the format. Moreover, she scored half-centuries in each of the three T20Is that India played against the West Indies in December.

