WPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of retained and released players by all 5 franchises ahead of auction
WPL 2025 Retentions: There were some big exclusions as the likes of Sneh Rana, Lea Tahuhu and Poonam Yadav were released.
The Women's Premier League franchises released their retention lists on Thursday (November 7), ahead of the WPL 2025 player auction. According to the rules, each team can have a squad of maximum 18 players, with six overseas cricketers.
The dates for the auction are not confirmed yet. The auction for the upcoming season is ₹15 crore, and it has been increased from ₹12 crore in the first season to ₹13.5 crore in the last edition.
There were some big exclusions as the likes of Sneh Rana, Lea Tahuhu and Poonam Yadav were released. Meanwhile, RCB released England skipper Heather Knight and Mumbai Indians let go of pacer Issy Wong.
WPL 2025 full list of retained players-
Mumbai Indians
Retained
Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana
Released
Issy Wong, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala
Purse remaining: ₹2.65 crore
Remaining slots: 4
Delhi Capitals
Retained
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu; Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland (overseas)
Released
Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal
Purse remaining: ₹2.50 crore
Remaining slots: 4
Royals Challengers Bengaluru
Retained
Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry (overseas), Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham (overseas), Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (overseas), Sophie Molineux (overseas), Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross (overseas), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (overseas)
Released
Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Knight
Purse remaining: ₹3.25 crore
Remaining slots: 4
UP Warriorz
Retained
Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahila McGrath, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Vrinda Dinesh.
Released
Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Lauren Bell, S Yashasri, Danny Wyatt-Hodge (traded to RCB)
Purse remaining: ₹3.9 crore
Remaining slots: 3
Gujarat Giants
Retained
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Mannat Kashyap
Released
Sneh Rana, Lea Tahuhu, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan, Veda Krishnamurthy
Purse remaining: ₹4.4 crore
Remaining slots: 4