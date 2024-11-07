'You're a freak, a madman...': Virat Kohli's text message after Glenn Maxwell's 'unparalleled' WC knock revealed

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell's newly-launched book 'The Showman' disclosed former India captain Virat Kohli's text message to the Aussie moments after his "unparalleled" knock of 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Glenn Maxwell (L) and Virat Kohli after Australia beat India in the 2023 World Cup final.(Getty)

In a monumental effort from the Afghanistan attack, Australia were reduced to 91 for seven, chasing 292 in a group-stage tie, leaving them on the brink of a humiliating low, including an early elimination for the tournament which they eventually went on to win.

However, Maxwell's record unbeaten double-century single-handedly won Australia the match by three wickets as the No. 6 blasted 21 boundaries and 10 maximums. The astonishing onslaught amid the humid weather in Mumbai, which had left Maxwell exhausted towards the end as he was visibly seen limping during his singles, brought the 11th double ton in ODI history, but first in a chasing cause and the first by a non-opener.

The knock which was penned down into cricket folklore and immediately garnered comparisons with Kapil Dev's iconic 175 in the 1983 World Cup, earned immense praise for Kohli.

Maxwell's autobiography included a foreword from Kohli, who recalled that night in Mumbai as he wrote: "The whole cricket world was glued to those final stages as he kept bombing sixes on one leg without a helmet too. Going down time and again with cramp, limping for singles - it was compelling drama and so Maxi. When it was over, I texted him along those lines: that he is a freak and a madman. In my view, he is the only player in the world capable of doing what he did. Concluding with such a milestone was perfect, capping an unparalleled knock."

Kohli further recalled that despite Afghanistan finding themselves on the verge of victory, he reckoned that Australia still had a chance with Maxwell there. And it turned more into a certainty for Kohli, after his former IPL teammate at RCB scored the century.

"The game was moving so quickly in Afghanistan's direction and knowing their spinners, it would get no easier. Checking in as he and Pat Cummins rebuilt, I said with half seriously that with Maxi there, anything could happen. By the time he reached his century, I genuinely thought he was going to win it. I've seen what it's like when Maxi gets hold of a team and it felt like one of those nights. Yet to think he would end up with a double-century was another layer of unbelievable," he added.

'We pretended to fight, for a second'

12 days after that knock, Kohli and Maxwell met in Ahmedabad for the blockbuster final and the India star remembered a moment of banter between the two, claiming it to be a hallmark of their friendship.

"Twelve days later, in the final, when Maxi threw the ball back in, I instinctively stuck up a hand and blocked it. Earlier in our careers, with so much on the line, you can guarantee there would have been an altercation. But now? We pretended to fight for a second before starting to laugh. That's exactly as it should be - competitive but respectful," he wrote.

Australia eventually won the final against India, lifting their sixth ODI World Cup title.