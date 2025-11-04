WPL 2026 probable retention list of all teams: Who is likely to get retained? Who would be released?

The upcoming WPL mega auction isn’t just about fresh cheques, it is about deciding whose faces define the next cycle of the tournament. After India’s World Cup win and three chaotic, brilliant WPL seasons, the retention deadlines has suddenly become the real first ball of the 2026 season. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's (RCBW) Ellyse Perry and teammates celebrate a dismissal of Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) during their match in the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL-X)

By 5 November 2025, all five franchises must tell the BCCI which pieces of their core they are ready to bet on again and which stars they are willing to throw back in the bidding war in New Delhi, expected between 26-29 November.

WPL 2026 retention rules and key dates

From BCCI’s guidelines, we have the following:

Retention deadline: 5 November 2025

Auction window: reportedly 26-29 November in New Delhi

Purse per team: ₹15 cr

Maximum retentions: 5 players

Retention rules:

Up to 3 capped Indian players

Up to 2 overseas players

Up to 2 uncapped Indian players

RTM (Right-to-Match) is introduced for the first time - if you release a player, you can try to buy her back by matching the highest bid.

Price slabs for retentions

1st retention: ₹ 3.5 cr

3.5 cr 2nd retention: ₹ 2.5 cr

2.5 cr 3rd retention: ₹ 1.75 cr

1.75 cr 4th retention: ₹ 1.0 cr

1.0 cr 5th retention: ₹ 0.5 cr

That means full 5-player retention = ₹9.25 cr left for the auction.

Now, let us take a look at the probable retentions for each WPL team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB finally cracked it in 2024, winning their maiden WPL title under Smriti Mandhana, then remained heavily dependent on Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil across 2024-25.

Player Role Category Likely slab Smriti Mandhana Captain, top-order batter Capped Indian ₹3.5 cr Ellyse Perry All-rounder Overseas ₹2.5 cr Richa Ghosh WK–finisher Capped Indian ₹1.75 cr Shreyanka Patil Off-spin all-rounder Capped Indian ₹1.0 cr Prema Rawat Leg-spin all-rounder Uncapped Indian ₹0.5 cr

Perry is RCB’s leading run-getter across seasons and a genuine two-skill player, while Richa gives them that rate thing: a destructive India keeper. Shreyanka Patil and big-money uncapped pick Prema Rawat future-proof the spin core.

Mumbai Indians

MI are already the most successful WPL team. They were the champions in 2023 and 2025. Their core trio of Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr has carried both runs and wickets, while teen sensation G Kamalini exploded into the league as the youngest debutant.

Player Role Category Likely slab Harmanpreet Kaur Captain, middle-order batter Capped Indian ₹3.5 cr Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder (seam) Overseas ₹2.5 cr Amelia Kerr All-rounder (leg-spin) Overseas ₹1.75 cr Amanjot Kaur Seam-bowling all-rounder Capped Indian ₹1.0 cr G Kamalini Top-order WK-batter Uncapped Indian ₹0.5 cr

This structure keeps two world-class overseas all-rounders plus Harman as the Indian face of the franchise, with Amanjot and Kamalini strengthening the domestic core. It does mean Hayley Matthews likely goes back into the auction, and MI will almost certainly try to buy her back hard.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have the strangest CV in the league: top of the table for three years running, runners up three finals in a row. Their success is built on that terrifying top order of Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, with Marizanne Kapp adding bite with ball and bat.

Player Role Category Likely slab Meg Lanning Captain, top-order batter Overseas ₹3.5 cr Shafali Verma Aggressive opener Capped Indian ₹2.5 cr Jemimah Rodrigues Middle-order batter Capped Indian ₹1.75 cr Marizanne Kapp Seam-bowling all-rounder Overseas ₹1.0 cr Niki Prasad Batter/all-rounder Uncapped Indian ₹0.5 cr

These retentions help the Delhi Capitals keep their core strong. This would mean that they will have to release players like Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen; however, they will try to rebuild their team around the retained core and continue their success.

Gujarat Giants

After two wooden spoons, Gujarat stepped up in 2025 and reached the knockouts, powered by Ashleigh Gardner’s all-round performance and a more settled top order with Beth Mooney and Harleen Deol, plus left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar’s rise to India colours.

Player Role Category Likely slab Ashleigh Gardner Captain, all-rounder Overseas ₹3.5 cr Beth Mooney Top-order batter Overseas ₹2.5 cr Harleen Deol Middle-order batter Capped Indian ₹1.75 cr Tanuja Kanwar Left-arm orthodox bowler Capped Indian ₹1.0 cr Tarannum Pathan Spin all-rounder Uncapped Indian ₹0.5 cr

That gives the Giants a stable spine: two overseas batting engines, one Indian batter, and two Indian spin options. With only ₹5.75 cr left, they can chase one impact overseas pacer and a couple of Indian power-hitters at auction.

UP Warriroz

The UP Warriorz have underachieved relative to their talent, but three names still scream build around them: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Grace Harris. Ecclestone remains the World’s most feared spinner, while Harris is their leading run-scorer in the league so far.

Player Role Category Likely slab Deepti Sharma Captain, all-rounder Capped Indian ₹3.5 cr Sophie Ecclestone Left-arm spin all-rounder Overseas ₹2.5 cr Grace Harris Power-hitting all-rounder Overseas ₹1.75 cr Kranti Goud Seam-bowling all-rounder Capped Indian ₹1.0 cr Vrinda Dinesh Top-order batter Uncapped Ind. ₹0.5 cr

There might be discussions around Harris; some think she might be released to free an overseas slot, but, given her match-winning ability and the lack of Indian power hitters in the side, she could be a valuable asset for the Warriorz.