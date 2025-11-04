Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 04, 2025
WPL 2026 probable retention list of all teams: Who is likely to get retained? Who would be released?

By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 06:08 pm IST

The WPL mega auction is set for late November, with franchises required to finalize player retentions by November 5. .

The upcoming WPL mega auction isn’t just about fresh cheques, it is about deciding whose faces define the next cycle of the tournament. After India’s World Cup win and three chaotic, brilliant WPL seasons, the retention deadlines has suddenly become the real first ball of the 2026 season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's (RCBW) Ellyse Perry and teammates celebrate a dismissal of Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) during their match in the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL-X)
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's (RCBW) Ellyse Perry and teammates celebrate a dismissal of Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) during their match in the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL-X)

By 5 November 2025, all five franchises must tell the BCCI which pieces of their core they are ready to bet on again and which stars they are willing to throw back in the bidding war in New Delhi, expected between 26-29 November.

WPL 2026 retention rules and key dates

From BCCI’s guidelines, we have the following:

Retention deadline: 5 November 2025

Auction window: reportedly 26-29 November in New Delhi

Purse per team: 15 cr

Maximum retentions: 5 players

Retention rules:

  • Up to 3 capped Indian players
  • Up to 2 overseas players
  • Up to 2 uncapped Indian players

RTM (Right-to-Match) is introduced for the first time - if you release a player, you can try to buy her back by matching the highest bid.

Price slabs for retentions

  • 1st retention: 3.5 cr
  • 2nd retention: 2.5 cr
  • 3rd retention: 1.75 cr
  • 4th retention: 1.0 cr
  • 5th retention: 0.5 cr

That means full 5-player retention = 9.25 cr left for the auction.

Now, let us take a look at the probable retentions for each WPL team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB finally cracked it in 2024, winning their maiden WPL title under Smriti Mandhana, then remained heavily dependent on Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil across 2024-25.

Player

Role

Category

Likely slab

Smriti MandhanaCaptain, top-order batterCapped Indian

3.5 cr

Ellyse PerryAll-rounderOverseas

2.5 cr

Richa GhoshWK–finisherCapped Indian

1.75 cr

Shreyanka PatilOff-spin all-rounderCapped Indian

1.0 cr

Prema RawatLeg-spin all-rounderUncapped Indian

0.5 cr

Perry is RCB’s leading run-getter across seasons and a genuine two-skill player, while Richa gives them that rate thing: a destructive India keeper. Shreyanka Patil and big-money uncapped pick Prema Rawat future-proof the spin core.

Mumbai Indians

MI are already the most successful WPL team. They were the champions in 2023 and 2025. Their core trio of Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr has carried both runs and wickets, while teen sensation G Kamalini exploded into the league as the youngest debutant.

Player

Role

Category

Likely slab

Harmanpreet KaurCaptain, middle-order batterCapped Indian

3.5 cr

Nat Sciver-BruntAll-rounder (seam)Overseas

2.5 cr

Amelia KerrAll-rounder (leg-spin)Overseas

1.75 cr

Amanjot KaurSeam-bowling all-rounderCapped Indian

1.0 cr

G KamaliniTop-order WK-batterUncapped Indian

0.5 cr

This structure keeps two world-class overseas all-rounders plus Harman as the Indian face of the franchise, with Amanjot and Kamalini strengthening the domestic core. It does mean Hayley Matthews likely goes back into the auction, and MI will almost certainly try to buy her back hard.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have the strangest CV in the league: top of the table for three years running, runners up three finals in a row. Their success is built on that terrifying top order of Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, with Marizanne Kapp adding bite with ball and bat.

Player

Role

Category

Likely slab

Meg LanningCaptain, top-order batterOverseas

3.5 cr

Shafali VermaAggressive openerCapped Indian

2.5 cr

Jemimah RodriguesMiddle-order batterCapped Indian

1.75 cr

Marizanne KappSeam-bowling all-rounderOverseas

1.0 cr

Niki PrasadBatter/all-rounderUncapped Indian

0.5 cr

These retentions help the Delhi Capitals keep their core strong. This would mean that they will have to release players like Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen; however, they will try to rebuild their team around the retained core and continue their success.

Also Read: MI, RCB, DC allowed to retain five players before next season; WPL mega auction rules revealed

Gujarat Giants

After two wooden spoons, Gujarat stepped up in 2025 and reached the knockouts, powered by Ashleigh Gardner’s all-round performance and a more settled top order with Beth Mooney and Harleen Deol, plus left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar’s rise to India colours.

Player

Role

Category

Likely slab

Ashleigh GardnerCaptain, all-rounderOverseas

3.5 cr

Beth MooneyTop-order batterOverseas

2.5 cr

Harleen DeolMiddle-order batterCapped Indian

1.75 cr

Tanuja KanwarLeft-arm orthodox bowlerCapped Indian

1.0 cr

Tarannum PathanSpin all-rounderUncapped Indian

0.5 cr

That gives the Giants a stable spine: two overseas batting engines, one Indian batter, and two Indian spin options. With only 5.75 cr left, they can chase one impact overseas pacer and a couple of Indian power-hitters at auction.

UP Warriroz

The UP Warriorz have underachieved relative to their talent, but three names still scream build around them: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Grace Harris. Ecclestone remains the World’s most feared spinner, while Harris is their leading run-scorer in the league so far.

Player

Role

Category

Likely slab

Deepti SharmaCaptain, all-rounderCapped Indian

3.5 cr

Sophie EcclestoneLeft-arm spin all-rounderOverseas

2.5 cr

Grace HarrisPower-hitting all-rounderOverseas

1.75 cr

Kranti GoudSeam-bowling all-rounderCapped Indian

1.0 cr

Vrinda DineshTop-order batterUncapped Ind.

0.5 cr

There might be discussions around Harris; some think she might be released to free an overseas slot, but, given her match-winning ability and the lack of Indian power hitters in the side, she could be a valuable asset for the Warriorz.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
