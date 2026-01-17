WPL: Litchfield shows her value in UPW’s double over MI

Navi Mumbai: Phoebe Litchfield was on 18 off 16 balls. Slightly unusual territory for the young Australian star who strikes at 140 in WT20Is and, not long ago at the same DY Patil Stadium, slammed a breathtaking 93-ball 119 in the Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final against India. UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. (PTI)

Make that 18 off 17. Mumbai Indians (MI) were applying the squeeze. Meg Lanning, the ever-present UP Warriorz (UPW) batter and captain, walked a couple of steps from the non-striker’s end for a quiet thumbs-up across the pitch. Litchfield’s body language had exuded a hint of frustration, which may well have seeped into her next shot as Amanjot Kaur ran in.

That shot was a cracking yet compact drive through point for four. And the one after that a six over long-off, dancing down the track without losing her shape. From 18 off 17, Litchfield ended up with 61 off 37, taking the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Orange Cap from Harmanpreet Kaur.

UPW ended with 187/8, enough to beat the defending champions twice in 48 hours, this time by 22 runs.

That little period underlined the 22-year-old’s solidity to go with the spunk, a calm mind to go with the bubbling talent, and game awareness to go with belief.

In a batting lineup featuring almost a walking hit-and-miss wicket at the top and a few holes in the middle and lower order, plenty rests on Lanning and Litchfield. Backed up by an allround bowling and catching show, the Aussie duo’s 119-run second-wicket partnership in 74 balls formed the bedrock of UPW’s second win of this season.

Lanning leading from the front for her franchise is all too familiar – she set the pace in the Powerplay in her 45-ball 70 – but Litchfield’s role at No.3 holds immense value. More so given it’s not an accustomed position for the left-handed Aussie opener whose stocks in international cricket have surged since her debut against India in late 2022.

Yet, she has found a way to adapt to not taking guard from the get-go (not that it’s taken too long, anyway).

After two subdued years with Gujarat Giants, Litchfield opened this season with a counter-attacking 40-ball 78 amid a flurry of wickets as UPW fell 10 short chasing GG’s 208. That was followed by three scores in the 20s but each were busy knocks, striking at 100-plus from where she couldn’t kick on.

Kick on she did on Saturday, dazzling under the afternoon sun with her range of strokes that includes one of the strongest reverse sweeps in the game. An example of that range came in a frenzied 13th over.

Litchfield smacked Amanjot for a flat six over square leg and then drove through covers for four to bring up her fifty. After another pull to the boundary, Harmanpreet spilled a chance. Unperturbed, knowing she had to keep the accelerator pressed at that point, Litchfield delivered another dance-down hit over long-off before flicking the last ball straight to fine leg.

Her innings ensured that despite losing Lanning in the next over and UPW not quite getting the end flourish, they had enough to defend.

For a team like UPW still searching for their A game and an opener like Lanning who has invariably lost her partner early, having someone like compatriot Litchfield is a boon.

“She took the pressure off me,” Lanning said.