WPL matches likely behind closed doors on municipal corporation election day in Navi Mumbai

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to be played behind closed doors due to the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation elections on January 15 at the DY Patil Sports Academy. According to ESPNcricinfo, the police have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they will not be able to provide adequate security for cricket on the day of the clash between the WPL and the election. Mumbai Indians are set to face UP Warriorz on January 15. (PTI)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to face UP Warriorz on January 15.

There's still uncertainty about whether matches on January 14 and 16 will also be played behind closed doors.

The official WPL online ticket platform hasn't listed tickets for the January 14, 15, and 16 matches, which may affect the following games: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz on January 14, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz on January 15, and Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 16.

The upcoming WPL matches are set to be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Tickets are on sale for the January 17 double-header at the DY Patil Stadium, featuring MI vs UPW and DC vs RCB, before the league shifts to Vadodara for the rest of the season.

The tournament’s opening match on Friday drew a near-capacity crowd, with strong attendance continuing across the weekend's doubleheaders.

Currently, Gujarat Giants lead the WPL points table with two wins, followed by defending champions Mumbai Indiansin second place.