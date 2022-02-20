Wriddhiman Saha shares disturbing messages from journalist forcing him for interview shortly after Test squad axe

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has shared a screenshot of a chat with disturbing messages from a journalist forcing the cricketer for an interview. The journalist hinted Saha to “choose whoever can help" with regards to doing an interview – the screenshot was posted shortly after Saha was dropped from the squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The journalist further belittled Saha in an arrogant manner for not replying to his texts.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha wrote as he shared the screenshot.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called ?Respected? journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series saw a number of changes which reflected on the side entering a transitional phase in the longest format of the game. A number of senior players – Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Saha were not a part of the 18-member squad for the two-Test series at home.

While clarification was issued on the absence of batters Rahane and Pujara, chief selector Chetan Sharma remained tight-lipped on the reasons behind the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Saha. "Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you," Chetan had said in a press conference on Saturday.

"But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also, I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into," the chief selector further said.

Earlier, Saha had stated that he wanted to take a break after being on the road for the series against New Zealand and the tour of South Africa.

“People take a break to have family time or for other personal reasons, even Virat Kohli took paternity leave. So, why are questions being raised when I decided to take a break from Ranji Trophy?” Saha was quoted as saying in interaction with Sportstar last week.