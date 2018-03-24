Wriddhiman Saha warms up for IPL 2018 with 20-ball 102* in JC Mukherjee Trophy

India international Wridhhiman Saha warmed up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in stunning fashion as he slammed a 20-ball ton on Saturday to help Mohun Bagan chase down a target of 152 in just seven overs in the ongoing JC Mukherjee Trophy in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan were playing against BNR Recreation Club who had posted 151/7 batting first at the Kalighat ground. In reply, Saha and skipper Subhomoy Das started aggressively with the latter scoring a 22-ball 43, laced with two sixes and six boundaries. Saha, on the other hand had 18 scoring shots to his name — four boundaries and 14 sixes — as Mohun Bagan reached the target without the loss of any wickets. He scored 102 at a strike rate of 510.

Saha was part of the Indian squad to South Africa but had to return after the first Test owing to a back injury. “I am fit now and have started playing a few office matches,” Saha was quoted as saying by PTI a couple of days back.

Saha will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition after the franchise bought him for Rs 5.5 crore. Although he comes lower down the order for the national team, Saha admitted that he is open to options and will fit himself in any position according to the needs of the team. “I prefer batting at the top but I have kept rotating in terms of my batting position. With SRH, I will probably bat in the lower middle order,” he further stated.