WTC Final Reserve Day: All you need to know about Day 6 of Ind vs NZ clash

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final is poised for an exciting finish on the sixth and final day, which is of course the reserve day, which the ICC had kept keeping the weather in mind. India are just 32 runs ahead with 8 wickets in hand and given the way the match has gone so far, all three results are still possible because the weather in Southampton looks good for the day.

Most of the match has been lost to rain and that has been a huge disappointment for fans but the bowling units of either team have kept the match alive and the onus will be on the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to ensure India do not get into trouble.

"Wednesday, 23 June was set aside as a Reserve Day in the event of lost time during the regular five days.

The decision to allocate an additional day was made prior to the start of the ICC World Test Championship, in 2018, and that was reiterated in the publication of the official playing conditions on 28 May this year," an ICC article on its website said.

Play will start on the Reserve Day at 10:30 am BST at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, which is 3 pm according to IST.

"The Reserve Day is in place to make up for any lost time in the original five days of the match. A maximum of 98 overs – 83 overs plus the last hour (a minimum of 15 overs) – are available. The umpires will signal the start of the last hour," ICC said about the number of overs that can be bowled.

"The maximum duration for the Reserve Day is a minimum of 330 minutes (or 83 overs, whichever is later), plus the last hour. If play is suspended for any reason other than normal intervals prior to the start of the final hour, then playing time shall be extended by the total time lost, up to the amount of extra time available," ICC further added about the possibility of play getting extended.

As it is known, both India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners of the WTC if there is not result in the designated time on the reserve day.