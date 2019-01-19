WWE’s Paul Heyman praises ‘amazing’ MS Dhoni, asks for royalties from ICC

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s heroics in the recently-concluded three-match one-day international series in Australia has further burnished his reputation as one of the all-time greats of the game.

While his fans have been busy singing peans of the Indian stalwart, WWE’s Paul Heyman has joined in on the fun.

Dhoni scored three fifties in as many games to guide India to a 2-1 win over Australia, a first for the visitors in a bilateral ODI series Down Under. Dhoni was at the crease, scoring the crucial runs as India won the second and third ODIs and his match-finishing skills have fans and pundits singing his praises.

International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official Twitter account posted, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life as @msdhoni.”, with a picture of a beaming Dhoni.

Heyman replied to the tweet, calling Dhoni ‘amazing’ but cheekily asked for royalty from the ICC for their paraphrasing of his mantra “Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat.” for the legendary WWE wrestler and UFC star Brock Lesnar.

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019

Replies to Heyman’s comment pointed to the unusual mashup of a pro-wrestling promoter and an Indian cricketer.

Dhoni won the Man of the Series award for his heroics in the ODI series against Australia. He became the oldest Indian to be adjudged player of the series since Sunil Gavaskar who achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 1987.

The wicket-keeper batsman will to continue his form on the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where India will play five ODIs and three T20s. The first ODI will be played on 23 January at in Napier.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 20:07 IST