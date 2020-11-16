e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / X-factor subs, Power Surge introduced in Big Bash League

X-factor subs, Power Surge introduced in Big Bash League

Teams will be allowed to use one X-factor player after the 10th over of the game to replace a batter or, for the fielding team, a bowler who has bowled no more than one over.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 12:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New rules introduced in the upcoming season of the Australian Big Bash League
New rules introduced in the upcoming season of the Australian Big Bash League(Twitter)
         

The inclusion of so-called X-factor substitute players are among three rule changes for the 10th edition of Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League.

Teams will be allowed to use one X-factor player after the 10th over of the game to replace a batter or, for the fielding team, a bowler who has bowled no more than one over. Under the traditional cricket rules, substitute players can field but aren’t allowed to bat or bowl.

ALSO READ | Australian men’s cricket team to do ‘barefoot circles’ as anti-racism statement

The other two changes allow for a power surge — a two-over power play for the batting team at any stage of the second half of an innings, when only two players will be allowed in fielding positions outside the inner-ring. To accommodate that power surge, the power play to start each innings will be reduced from six to four overs.

 

The other rule change involves a bonus competition point, to be called a ‘bash boost,’ being awarded halfway through the second innings to the team with the best 10-over score.

“The ...(changes) prioritize scoring, exciting cricket, introduce new strategic angles and ensure there’s always something to play for throughout the entire match. We’re confident our fans will love what these innovations bring to the game,” Cricket Australia’s head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said in a statement on Monday.

ALSO READ | ‘They form ‘yin and yang’ partnership’ - Adam Gilchrist picks Australian opening pair for India Tests

Trent Woodhill, the BBL’s player acquisition and cricket consultant, said the best T20 leagues in the world are the ones that “innovate, push the boundaries and challenge the status quo.”

“There’s now more emphasis on the role of the coach, more for our fans to look forward to and more for our broadcasters to speak to during each BBL game,” Woodhill said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
SC issues notice to UP govt on plea against arrest of Kerala journalist on way to Hathras
SC issues notice to UP govt on plea against arrest of Kerala journalist on way to Hathras
RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM
RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In