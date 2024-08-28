India's World Cup winning captain diagnosed with hole in the heart, happened at NCA: 'Advised to undergo surgery'

The Delhi Premier League, whose first edition is in full swing, is providing a platform to a plethora of up-and-coming cricketers to prove their mettle. Among them is Yash Dhull, India's Under-19 World Cup winning captain from 2022. The 22-year-old, who was snapped up by Delhi Capitals last year's IPL auction, has lately undergone a range of emotions. Representing the Central Delhi Kings, Dhull, who has scored 93 runs from five matches, reveals the road back from surgery hasn't been easy but he's hanging in there. Yash Dhull (bottom-right) led India to the Under-19 World Cup win in 2022.(Getty)

Surgery, you ask? Yes, that too for being diagnosed with a hole in the heart. Dhull, who last played competitive cricket in February – Ranji Trophy for Delhi – was at a preparatory training camp in Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy when a routine check-up led to his diagnosis. After careful examination, the best way forward keeping in mind Dhull's cricketing future, was a surgery

"Certain things have happened in the past, and I have returned after a recovery. It's taking time but I am positive and will give 100% for my game," Dhull had quoted as saying by CricketNext.

If Dhull's father Vijay is to be believed, Yash's condition was one since birth but not threatening. Nonetheless, Dhull underwent the proposes surgery process in Delhi, with the BCCI keeping a close eye. It's no less than a miracle that Dhull is back playing cricket merely 60 days after the procedure. The good thing is that his childhood coach Pradeep Kochhar, while explaining the need for Yash's surgery, announced that he is recovering well and that it's only a matter of time before the youngster hits the ground running in full flow.

"During the NCA check-up, the team, after consulting with the set of doctors, advised him to undergo surgery for the hole in his heart. He was attending a camp with the rest of the emerging players a couple of months back in Bengaluru," he said.

"The NCA has given him the certificate of fitness, so there shouldn’t be an issue in any of the formats going forward. During the DPL, he took a rest from one of the games because the humidity was very high. Even going forward, there shouldn’t be any problem for him to play the Ranji Trophy and the longer formats."

Before surgery, Dhull was in good nick for Delhi, scoring 450 runs from 7 matches in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 40.0 including a century and a fifty. Appointed Delhi's captain in December of 2022, the management decided to replace him with Himmat Singh after the team slumped to a shock defeat to Puducherry. Dhull has scored 1610 runs from 23 First-Class matches with a best of 200 not out and averages 44.72.

As for how long before Dhull is back to his free-flowing best? Delhi's support staff has positive news to share

"There have been ups and downs with regards to cricket and fitness, but he has put on a brave-hearted show. Most support staff joined the team after the player draft but now they are aware about his condition," a member of the Central Delhi support staff said.

"It will take some time but he is taking the steps in the right direction. There have been occasions where he has been moody, and understandably so, but all in all, he has been very focused on returning to old ways. So there shouldn’t be a major roadblock there."