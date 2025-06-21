Yashasvi Jaiswal backs up trust in Shubman Gill during press conference after viral mid-pitch confusion during Day 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal had plenty to celebrate on Friday, but the young opener made sure to turn the spotlight toward his captain. After scoring a sublime century on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Jaiswal lauded Shubman Gill’s leadership and poise, calling it a “wonderful experience” to bat with the newly appointed skipper. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his century(Action Images via Reuters)

The pair added 129 runs for the third wicket, setting the tone for India’s commanding 359/3 by Stumps. Jaiswal struck a fluent 101, filled with 16 boundaries and one six, while Gill remained unbeaten on 127, marking a brilliant start to his Test captaincy.

“We have spoken a lot in the middle and we were just trying to make sure that we play session by session and try as many (runs) as we can get,” said Jaiswal in the post-day press conference.

“Especially when there is a loose ball, we try to make sure that we put it in the right places.”

India had been put into bat by Ben Stokes in conditions that initially looked to offer some movement, but the pitch flattened out quickly under bright skies, and Jaiswal and Gill made the most of it. Their partnership was not only about piling on runs, but also about maintaining composure, as England’s bowlers toiled without much success.

In a light-hearted moment that quickly went viral on social media, Jaiswal was seen urging Gill to call out loudly, noting that he had a tendency to take off for a run immediately after playing a shot. Reflecting on their chemistry at the crease, Jaiswal spoke about the “camaraderie” he shares with Gill, which he said makes batting together a lot more enjoyable and seamless.

“We really enjoyed together. There was amazing camaraderie between us. So, it was amazing to bat with him and he batted really well,” Jaiswal said.

“The way he has been very calm and composed... I loved batting with him and enjoying under him as well.”

Gill's century, Pant's fifty

The praise wasn’t misplaced. Gill brought up his sixth Test hundred with a classy cover drive and later crossed the 2,000-run mark in the format. Jaiswal’s knock, meanwhile, was his third century against England and came in his very first Test appearance in England.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant added to the dominance with an unbeaten 65, taking India well past the 350-mark. England’s only moments of joy came via Ben Stokes, who picked up 2/43, and Brydon Carse, who dismissed KL Rahul.

India’s 359/3 is now their best opening-day Test score in England, surpassing the 338/7 they managed at Edgbaston in 2022.