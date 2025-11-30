Search Search
Sunday, Nov 30, 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal cops Sunil Gavaskar’s fury after throwing his wicket away against South Africa: ‘Will have to work on…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 02:47 pm IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal against Nandre Burger saw him catch criticism from Sunil Gavaskar for his technique. 

Given a chance to open the batting in ODI cricket after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to injury, Yashasvi Jaiswal would have wanted to have a statement series against South Africa to keep knocking on the door. Things didn't quite go to plan in the opening ODI in Ranchi, as he was dismissed on just 18 despite getting off to a fluent start in the powerplay.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for just 18 in 1st ODI vs South Africa. (PTI)
Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for just 18 in 1st ODI vs South Africa. (PTI)

Jaiswal was dismissed by Nandre Burger, as the Proteas seamer found just a little bit of nibble off the pitch to angle one in with his left arm and seam it away just a touch to find Jaiswal’s outside edge. The catch was collected with the gloves by Quinton de Kock, and sent Jaiswal back to the hut with disappointment writ large in his body language.

While it was a very good ball that was his undoing, there would still be a part of Jaiswal that would be kicking himself. Breaking down the method of dismissal, Sunil Gavaskar on air for Start Sports had a word of advice for the young Mumbai southpaw regarding how he needs to nullify these sorts of dismissals from his game.

“One thing I think Jaiswal will have to work on is footwork,” Gavaskar said regarding Jaiswal’s wicket. “His front foot has gone nowhere. When the front foot gets nowhere you are going to have to search for the ball.”

Gavaskar's advice for Jaiswal vs extra bounce

It was a defensive shot that was Jaiswal’s undoing, and not a half-hearted push. However, Jaiswal played for the line and did slightly try to prod at the ball once it nipped away, rather than playing inside the line or being able to cover it in its entirety. Gavaskar stated that a bigger stride would have helped him nullify that little bit of seam that caught him out.

“If the foot had gone a little further he would have been able to cover for that little bit of late movement,” states Gavaskar, before adding that Jaiswal could alternatively have leaned on his back foot against the pace and bounce that Burger can generate with his height. “Maybe stay inside the crease because of the extra bounce.”

Jaiswal will be ruing his failure on a good batting track, with the old form of Sharma and Kohli taking over and showing that this was a pitch with plenty of runs for the top order. India's experienced duo try to put up a strong platform in Ranchi.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
Follow Us On