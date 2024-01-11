Yashasvi Jaiswal is in but who will replace Virat Kohli? Jitesh vs Samson: India's likely XI for 1st Afghanistan T20I

Even though Virat Kohli has been added to the T20I setup for the forthcoming ICC World T20, Indian fans will still have to wait for the comeback of the former India skipper as the veteran batter is unavailable for selection on Thursday. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the series opener in Mohali, head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Kohli will miss the first T20I against Afghanistan due to personal reasons. India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) speaks with head coach Rahul Dravid (R) during a practice session(AFP)

Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the T20I squad after over a year's absence. While Rohit is set to lead the Men In Blue in the series opener, Kohli will join the Indian camp for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is against the Asian visitors. Kohli and Rohit last played a T20I in November 2022. India lost the World T20 semi-final clash against England at the time. The Afghanistan series will be India's final rehearsal for the T20I World Cup hosted by two-time winners West Indies and the United States.

Rohit to open with young Jaiswal

Just like Kohli, Rohit's return has forced India to make a noteworthy change in its opening lineup. Before young Yashasvi Jaiswal was pitted against Shubman Gill, Kohli's exit solved a selection dilemma, at least for the series opener. Head coach Dravid confirmed that Jaiswal and Rohit are India's first-choice openers in the 1st T20I at Mohali.

Kohli out, Shubman in at No.3

This also means that Test No.3 batter Shubman Gill can take up Kohli's spot in the Indian XI, at least for the series opener. Gill was picked as the third opener for the Afghanistan T20Is. India are without wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and former vice-captain KL Rahul for the entire T20I series against Afghanistan. Visitors Afghanistan will also miss the services of superstar Rashid Khan.

Can Samson shine?

Stand-in skippers Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were already ruled out of the series due to their respective injuries. Power hitters Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh will make their presence felt in their absence. Speaking of power hitters, Team India also has gloveman Sanju Samson at their disposal.

Samson will be challenged by Jitesh Sharma, who will be gunning for the vacant wicketkeeper's spot in the series. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to team up in the spin department. The pace trio of Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar will also be eager to raise their stocks in Mohali.

India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I vs Afghanistan

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal,

Top and middle-order - Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk),

All-rounder - Axar Patel,

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.