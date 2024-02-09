'He is a problem for England': Michael Vaughan warns Ben Stokes and Co. of 'unbelievable' India star ahead of 3rd Test

India's series-levelling win in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam was down to three individual performances - a double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, a second-innings ton from Shubman Gill and a nine-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah. The two centuries helped India set a record target of 399 before Bumrah's stunning show saw England being folded for just 292 runs. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was particularly impressed with Yashasvi's performances, not just in the second Test match, but in the series so far, as he warned Ben Stokes and his men ahead of the third Test in Rajkot. Michael Vaughan was full of praise for the India star(Getty Images)

Yashavi has been the leading run-getter in the 2024 Anthony de Mello Trophy, having amassed 321 runs in four innings. In the opening Test match in Hyderabad, he had missed out on a century in the first innings after being dismissed for 80. However, he played a more mature knock on the Vizag Test and took the responsibility alone to take the game deeper amid wickets falling at regular intervals in the first innings.

Yashasvi scored a record 179* on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, the most by an Indian batter against England on the opening day of a Test match and the second most in a home game against an opposition, before converting it to a knock of 209 runs. He became the third-youngest double centurion for India in Test cricket and the first left-hander since 2009.

Yashasvi's 209 laid the foundation for India's win in the second Test as the hosts amassed 396 in the first innings, where no other home batter managed more than 34 runs. Coupled with Gill's maiden century at No. 3 in the second innings and Bumrah's clinical show with the ball, India scripted an emphatic win by 106 runs.

During a discussion on the second Test on YouTube show 'Club Prairie Fire', Australia legend Adam Gilchrist was thrilled to hear Yashasvi's name as he said: "Oh yeah, he can bat."

Vaughan, who was also part of the discussion, labelled him as a "problem" for England. He added: "He is a problem for England. He is an issue. And he is unbelievable."

The rags-to-riches story

The veteran England batter then began narrating Yashasvi's rags-to-riches story. At the age of 10, he had moved to Mumbai in pursuit of playing cricket where he lived in one of the tents at Azad Maidan, a local ground in the city, and sold pani puris in his spare time.

The left-hander's first big breakthrough came in a multi-day match of Haris Shield, one of the premier school-level tournaments in Mumbai, where he scored 319 and picked 13 wickets. Yashasvi hasn't looked back since. After scoring a plethora of runs at the school level, he emulated the same for Mumbai U16 and U19, cracked into the India U19 World Cup team, got an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals, and finally bagged a spot in the Indian team.