Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes ball over the nets and onto the streets near WACA; luckily, no one hurt

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a ball over the nets and onto the adjacent roads during India's first practice session at the WACA on Tuesday, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which starts on November 22. Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul were among the Indian batters who had decent hits at the WACA nets, which were covered to keep the players away from unnecessary attention. Yashasvi Jaiswal(ANI)

Covering journalists, however, did manage to get a sneak peek into India's practice session. One of them shared the update of Jaiswal's strokeplay. "Jaiswal just whacked it over the nets and onto the adjacent road. Luckily no cars or pedestrians around - the nearby school has just finished for the day," the journalist wrote on X with a photograph of the ball.

This is Yashasvi Jaiswal's first tour to Australia and he already has a lot riding on it. Easily India's best Test batter in the last 12 months or so, the attacking left-hander will face the toughest test of his career when he is up against Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jaiswal has had a mixed bag when it comes to overseas tours. He scored a daddy hundred on his Test debut in the West Indies but failed to register a noteworthy score in four attempts in South Africa. He had a record-breaking series against England at home, smashing more than 700 runs in five Tests. Even against New Zealand, where most of the Indian batters struggled, Jaiswal stood out with his attacking display.

India captain Rohit Sharma will likely not play the first Test due to personal reasons. If that is the case, Jaiswal will have more responsibility to give India a good start.

‘Yugon ki Ladai,’ say Australian media

Meanwhile, the Australian media took promotion for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to a whole new level. The Daily Telegraph posted a picture of Virat Kohli with "Yugon ki Ladai" written on it. There was also a special feature on the 36-year-old talisman's monstrous batting numbers in Australia.

The Advertiser Sport shared a photograph of Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating after scoring a century., presenting him as India's 'emerging star'.

The Australian newspaper also posted a photo of Rishabh Pant and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, catching the two arch-rivals during one of the heated moments of the game

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.