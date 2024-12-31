‘Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to hit the ball at Sam Konstas to shut him up’: Steve Smith on ‘mad’ debutant's antics

Sam Konstas is already being hailed as a worthy successor to David Warner in more ways than one. The 19-year-old who took on Jasprit Bumrah in the most audacious way possible on his first international match in front of a jam-packed MCG crowd, impressed one and all with his courage and ball-striking. And as the Test match progressed, Konstas showed multiple signs to indicate there was more to him than just an attacking opening batter. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a cover drive straight at Sam Konstas

Just like Warner, he got the crowd going, sledged the Indian batters, got under their skin, and was full of theatrics and confidence. It was hard to keep the cameras away from him. Harder was to believe the fearless display of a teenager on Test debut in one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

After a run-in with Virat Kohli while batting and giving hand gestures for the MCG crowd to cheer after his dismissal when fielding, Konstas gave a hard time to India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the last day of the Boxing Day Test. Impressed and a tad taken back by Konstas' audacity, Australia's star batter Steve Smith said the youngster got Jaiswal so frustrated that the left-handed batter wanted to hit the ball straight at him to sgut him up.

"He's mad. I think he really enjoyed himself under the lid there. He was chirping along. At one point Jaiswal was actually trying to hit the ball at him to try and shut him up. He has brought real energy. He has brought a lot of confidence. It's nice to see him start so well in his first test. I think he has got a bright future," Smith told Channel 7 after Australia's 184-run win in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

How Sam Konstas got under the skin of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Realising the importance of Jaiswal's wicket, constantly chattered with the India opener while standing as a close-in fielder for the spinners. He was heard passing comments like "Out next ball," "6, 7, 8 down".

Stump mics picked up Jaiswal saying to Konstas, “Do your job,” pointing at the young Australian as he continued to talk while the batter was taking his guard. Jaiswal also made his frustration known to the umpire, also talking to Pant as the more experienced wicketkeeper tried to keep him in the zone by calming his nerves in that moment.

A few balls later, Jaiswal released his frustration by trying to drive a ball outside off stump and hitting Konstas at silly point in the process, adding to the physical contact the Australian opener has had to deal with in his debut match. There seemed to be no hard feelings between the young batters, however.

Jaiswal was dismissed soon after by a Pat Cummins bouncer for 84. He was India's highest scorer in the second innings. After being only three down till the tea break, India lost seven tickets for just 34 runs in the final session to lose the Test match.