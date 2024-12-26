Virat Kohli involved in physical altercation with Sam Konstas; Ponting, Vaughan want ICC match referee to take action

Debutant Sam Konstas rocked India in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne with his imaginative batting. His audacious way of charging down the track and then reverse-ramping the world's best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, got India unsettled on Day 1 of the fourth Test match after Pat Cummins opted to bat. So much so that Virat Kohli lost his cool and bumped into the 19-year-old right-handed batter. Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas bumped into each other on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test in Melbourne

The incident occurred when the players were crossing over after the 10th over. After taking a single off Mohammed Siraj's last ball, Konstas took his gloves off and started to walk towards his batting partner Usman Khawaja at the other end. Kohli picked up the ball and moved purposefully in the direction of Konstas. The Australian teenager did not change direction and neither did the Indian legend as they ended up bumping into each other.

Kohli turned back and hurled a few words, so did Konstas. Khawaja was quick to spot the tension rising. He separated the two by putting his arm around Kohli. The on-field umpires also had a word Kohli and Konstas.

Vaughan, Ponting not happy with Kohli

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the match referee would surely look into that. It was something that Kohli would not look back with pride, he added. "Konstas was going his way. Look at Virat. He has changed direction. Virat is an all-time great. He is vastly experienced. He would look back and say, 'Why did I do this?'" Vaughan said on commentary.

"Yes, he would," Vaughan said when asked whether the match referee, Andy Pycroft, would look into this matter.

Legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting did not have any doubts in his mind that it was Kohli's fault. "Have a look where Virat walks. Virat has walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," he said.

The incident did nothing to rattle Konstas, who smashed Bumrah for a six and two fours in the next over. The New South Wales youngster brought up his maiden half-century on debut off just 52 balls. He showed no regard for Bumrah, hitting the world's No.1 bowler for fours fours and two sixes.

Konstas was finally stopped by Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner trapped Konstas right in front of the stumps for 60 off65 balls in the 20th over of the match. But by then, he had already done is job of putting India's new ball bowlers, particularly Bumrah, off their tracks.

Konstas, who came into the side replacing Nathan McSweeney, is Australia's fourth youngest debutant in Test cricket. He is the youngest since current captain Pat Cummins, who made his debut in 2011 at 18 years and 193 days.