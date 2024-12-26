Sam Konstas ramps Bumrah for 1st six since 2021; India speechless: 'Haven't seen that since Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania'

There are debuts, and then there's a Sam Konstas debut. All 19 years old, the Australian youngster made a start to his Test career, which he will one day proudly narrate to his grandchildren. Konstas simply did not hold back while batting in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. He teed off from as early as the first over en route to smashing a 52-ball half-century in just over an hour of play on Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and Australia. Konstas blasted six fours and two sixes to leave India, including its talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah, speechless. Australia's Sam Konstas has taken Indian bowlers to the cleaners(AP)

Kontas was a chapter India clearly weren't ready for. In the first over, Konstas showed Bumrah the respect a bowler of his quality deserves, but all that was thrown out of the window once he got off the mark in Test cricket. In the penultimate ball of Bumrah's next over, Konstas attempted a ramp shot. He missed it, but the sheer audacity to even think of doing something like that to Bumrah was a sign of things to come.

And it did. Three overs later. Konstas welcomed the India pacer with a four and six to start the seventh over, with the youngster scooping the incomparable Bumrah for a four and following it with a successfully executed ramp shot for six. That wasn't all. Captivating the most marauding of imaginations, Konstas opted for another reverse, with the effort coming off and looking its worth in gold. Konstas' assault took India by a severe shock; even Virat Kohli couldn't help but shake his head in disbelief. This was India's best bowler – the series' best bowler – being taken for 14 runs in an over by a 19-year-old.

Sam Konstas channeling inner Hulk Hogan

The rush of blood in Konstas' veins was evident when he pumped up the crowd. "I haven't seen that since Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania," a chuffed Damien Fleming said on air. WWE fans would concur.

Konstas got inside India's mind, so much so that Kohli, in an attempt to make this happen, shoved the opener to throw him off his game. But a heated argument later, Konstas was still around, hurting India. After flaying Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj all over the MCG, Konstas slowed down – albeit just a little – when captain Rohit Sharma replaced Bumrah in the attack by Akash Deep. Even as he completed a memorable fifty on debut with a couple of runs, Konstas chipped down the wicket nonchalantly and disdainfully pulled Siraj for a four.

Finally, India's prayers were answered. Ravindra Jadeja, the world's No. 1-ranked all-rounder, came into the attack and, after getting hit for an early four, trapped Konstas LBW. India wasted a review early on, but Konstas ensured he didn't make the same mistake and walked back to the change room to a thunderous round of ovation.