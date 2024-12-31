Yashasvi Jaiswal's world record smashed by 17-year-old, who impressed Dhoni to earn CSK trial, in stunning knock

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's world record, on Tuesday, was shattered by 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre as the Mumbai batter etched his name in history with a breathtaking knock during the Group C encounter against Nagaland in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ayush Mahtre (right) played a stunning knock during Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mhatre, all of just 17 years and 168 days, became the youngest-ever batter in the history of List A cricket to score 150 or more runs in a match, thus surpassing Jaiswal, who had previously scripted the record at the age pf 17 years and 291 days against Jharkhand in 2019.

Despite playing against a below-par bowling attack, Mhatre showed impressive composure and class in his knock that helped Mumbai set a target of 404 against Nagaland. Opening the innings on Tuesday, Mhatre stitched a 156-runs stand alongside Angkrish Raghuvansi, who smashed a 66-ball 56. The youngster was also involved in a 50-run stand with Siddhesh Lad, en route to which he scored 181 off 117, laced with 15 boundaries and 11 sixes, before Shardul Thakur showed his batting prowess in his fiery 28-ball 73 not not

Mhatre went unsold at IPL auction, but impressed MS Dhoni

According to a report in Times of India, Mhatre was called for a selection trial by Chennai Super Kings, more than a fortnight before the mega auction in Jeddah. It revealed that former India captain MS Dhoni and CSK's talent scouts was quite impressed with Mhatre, having noticed him during the Ranji Trophy tournament. The report said that CSK Managing Director and CEO Kasi Viswanathan had requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow Mhatre to attend a trial at their CSKHPC Navalur grounds.

However, Mhatre, who played an influential role in India's run to the U19 Asia Cup final, scoring 176 runs in five innings at 44, went unsold at the auction.