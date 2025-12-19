Yashasvi Jaiswal's stomach bug turns out serious, loses considerable weight in 48 hours: Report

Star India batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been advised extended rest after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, with a report claiming the opener has also undergone rapid weight loss over the last two days. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis.(AFP)

According to a report by the Times of India, Jaiswal was admitted to the hospital hours after a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match in Pune, where he was representing Mumbai and later returned home after being discharged. The development puts a question mark over his availability for Mumbai’s opening fixtures in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy and also places him under medical watch ahead of India’s ODI series against New Zealand.

As the report states, what initially appeared to be a routine stomach bug was diagnosed as acute gastroenteritis following medical examinations, including an ultrasound and X-rays. Jaiswal received intravenous medication and has been advised to rest along with a prescribed course of treatment.

A source quoted by the Times of India suggested the episode was linked to food poisoning: “It is food poisoning. He ate something in the Pune hotel, which has led to this. There was pain, but the condition is much better after timely medication. He has lost over 2kgs already in the last two days, and the doctors have asked him to rest at least for the next seven or 10 days,” the source revealed. This might force the left-handed batter to miss the early matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he was expected to open for Mumbai alongside Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai are scheduled to begin their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign against Sikkim on December 24. His availability for the first few games thus becomes touch-and-go, while the Mumbai match against Chattisharh on December 29 becomes another date to watch in the recovery window.

Beyond domestic cricket, the BCCI medical team is monitoring Jaiswal’s condition ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11. The quoted sources also added that Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to be in contention for selection for the ODI series if he recovers time, but his immediate priority remains completing the recommended rest and treatment plan.