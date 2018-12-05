Yasir Shah loses his shoe, ends up being run out against New Zealand - Watch

Pakistan could not drive home the advantage after two incredible innings by Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq. Four wickets - three after lunch - did not allow Pakistan to offer resistance after the Ali-Shafiq stand as they lost their last 7 runs for 62 runs.

However, one particular incident grabbed all the headlines. Pakistan has not had an entirely good time when it comes down running between the wickets. Captain Sarfraz flicked a full ball from Will Somerville towards deep square leg and sprinted across for a single. He wanted another run, but at the other end, his partner Yasir Shah lost his shoe while turning back. He was forced to run without a shoe, but could not get back to the non-striker’s end and was run out.

WICKET! It's all happening at the Abu Dhabi stadium. Yasir Shah loses his shoe as he turns around for the second run and eventually falls short of his crease. Pakistan 345/8



WICKET! It's all happening at the Abu Dhabi stadium. Yasir Shah loses his shoe as he turns around for the second run and eventually falls short of his crease. Pakistan 345/8

Pakistan ended their innings on 348 runs with a lead of 74 over New Zealand. The Blackcaps lost both their openers in their second innings.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s most dependable pair in Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq put together a 201-run partnership which put Pakistan firmly in the driver’s seat in the third and deciding Test match. Somerville was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand and he ended with 4 wickets against his name. At the end of the day’s play New Zealand still trail Pakistan by 48 runs.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 18:49 IST