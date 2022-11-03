Home / Cricket / 'Ye aapke ghar ki team hai kya?': Ex-Pakistan star wants PCB to sack medical staff after Fakhar Zaman injury

'Ye aapke ghar ki team hai kya?': Ex-Pakistan star wants PCB to sack medical staff after Fakhar Zaman injury

cricket
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 01:04 PM IST

Akmal said there is no fault of Fakhar, who had played a crucial 20-run knock in Pakistan's win against the Netherlands. It is the medical team, selectors, coach and captain that should be answerable.

Kamran Akmal slammed PCB for Fakhar Zaman's injury
Kamran Akmal slammed PCB for Fakhar Zaman's injury
ByHT Sports Desk

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan medical unit for their handling of Fakhar Zaman's injury and requested the PCB to 'sack' the panel. Zaman, who had missed Pakistan's first two T20 World Cup matches against India and Zimbabwe, made a comeback to the side against the match against the Netherlands only to aggravate his knee injury and get ruled out of the tournament.

Akmal said there is no fault of Fakhar, who had played a crucial 20-run knock in Pakistan's win against the Netherlands. It is the medical team, selectors, coach and captain that should be answerable.

"Fakhar ka koi kasoor nahi hai. Medical panel se puchna chaie, selectors se puchna chaie, captain aur coach se bhi. Ye Pakistan ki team hai, koi domestic wala nahi ki apne marzi ka kuch bhi kar le. Sack karna chaie is medical panel ko. (There's no fault of Fakhar. The medical panel, selectors, captain and coach are answerable. The medical panel should be sacked,)" said Akmal on his YouTube channel.

Akmal said players in domestic cricket are sent home if they don't clear their fitness then how come the same rule is not followed while picking the side for Pakistan?

"Meri toh request PCB se hai ki is medical panel ko kis buniyad pe rakkha hu hai? aapko injury k bade mein nahi pata, aap injured players ko squad mei rakh rahe ho. Ye kya koi ghar ki team hai ki koi bhi inured ho phir bhi hissa banega. Jo fit hote hai, jo domestic mein bada accha karte hai unpe toh bohut allegation lagate hai. Agar wo fitness test clear na kare toh aap ghar bhijwane ki baat karte hai. Toh Pakistan team mein aisa kyu nahi hota? (PCB has kept this medical panel on what basis? They don't know about injuries, they are making injured players play. The ones fit and scoring runs in domestic cricket have to face a lot of criticism, they are sent home if they don't pass the fitness test,)" he added.

Fakhar was replaced by Mohammad Haris in Pakistan's squad for the remainder of the T20 World Cup match.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
kamran akmal pcb fakhar zaman t20 world cup + 2 more
kamran akmal pcb fakhar zaman t20 world cup + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out