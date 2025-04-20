‘Ye holiday manaakar chale jaate hain’: Sehwag unleashes fury on Glenn Maxwell, Livingstone over flop show in IPL 2025

Virender Sehwag has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and this time, his ire is aimed at two of the most high-profile foreign stars in the IPL; Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone. The former Indian opener took a harsh swipe at the duo, accusing them of lacking the drive and determination needed to succeed in the IPL. Liam Livingstone and Glenn Maxwell have failed to make a mark in IPL 2025 so far(PTI)

Sehwag's criticism comes in the wake of underwhelming performances from both players in IPL 2025. Maxwell, who represents the PBKS, wasn't part of the playing XI against RCB, who also dropped Livingstone.

"I feel like Maxwell and Livingstone’s hunger is gone. Yeh yaha holiday manane aate hai, holiday banaakar chale jaate hain. (they just come here for a holiday). They arrive, have their fun, and leave. There's no visible desire to fight for the team," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz, adding that their performances this season have failed to meet the high expectations that come with their international reputations.

Glenn Maxwell, known for his destructive batting and game-changing abilities, has struggled to find his rhythm this season. With just 41 runs in six matches at an average of 8.20 and a strike rate of 100, Maxwell has been a shadow of his aggressive self in the league.

His bowling, while offering four wickets at an economy rate of 8.46, hasn't compensated for his lack of batting impact.

Livingstone's indifferent season

Similarly, Liam Livingstone’s performances have also left much to be desired. Despite a few flashes of brilliance, including a half-century, Livingstone’s overall tally of 87 runs in seven matches and an average of 17.40 hasn’t justified his hefty ₹8.75 crore price tag.

While his part-time spin has contributed two wickets, it’s been nowhere near enough to offset his struggles with the bat. Sehwag pointed out the lack of genuine desire in these players to contribute meaningfully, saying, “I’ve spent time with a lot of former players, but only 1 or 2 really gave me the feeling that, 'Yes, I genuinely want to do something for the team'.”