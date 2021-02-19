IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Yes the price was on the higher side': Kumar Sangakkara explains why Rajasthan Royals spent big on Chris Morris
File photo of former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC president Kumara Sangakkara(Twitter)
File photo of former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC president Kumara Sangakkara(Twitter)
cricket

'Yes the price was on the higher side': Kumar Sangakkara explains why Rajasthan Royals spent big on Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara though agreed that the price of Chris Morris was on the higher side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, he was happy to have the South Africa all-rounder for his ability to finish the games with the bat.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:28 PM IST

The price tag of South African all-rounder Chris Morris has become a big talking point after the Indian Premier League 2021 auctions. Morris was hot property during the auctions as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals went all-in for him. Eventually, it was the Royals who ended up picking him for a mammoth price of 16.25 crore.

It shattered the record set by Yuvraj Singh, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for 16 crore in IPL auction 2015. But what was the thinking that went behind Morris' buy? Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has tried to explain that.

Sangakkara though agreed that the price of Morris was on the higher side in the IPL auction, but he was happy to have the South Africa all-rounder for his ability to finish the games with the bat.

Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player at an IPL auction after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore.


Morris entered with a base price of 75 lakh. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at 10 crore.

Bidding continued between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and the South African all-rounder was finally sold to the Royals. The fee smashed the record 16 crore paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

"We're also glad to get Chris Morris with us simply for what he brings to the side, both with the bat and ball. With the ball especially, his numbers across the IPLs are really good and his ability to finish games with the bat down the order is useful," said Sangakkara.

"Yes the price was on the higher side, but we're looking for a very specific role with Chris and really happy to have someone like him in our squad," he added.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was also picked by Rajasthan Royals for 4.4 crore during the auction. Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka skipper said that the side was specifically looking for someone like Shivam for the middle-order spot.

"It was an exciting auction. From our point of view we were targeting certain players and we're happy to get our targets. We were looking at Shivam Dube for that middle-order spot in our batting line-up and finally got him," said Sangakkara.

"We're excited to have picked up some talented Indian youngsters, all of whom add different dimensions to our squad. As a team, we're delighted with the targets we were able to get and looking forward to working with the squad during the IPL now," he added.

The Royals also added Bangladesh left-armer Mustafizur Rehman to their fast-bowling arsenal for the season at his base price of 1 cr. Mustafizur brings in big international and IPL championship experience with him to the Royals squad.

Manoj Badale, lead owner, Rajasthan Royals also spoke on the auction acquisitions: "You can only really judge the auction after the tournament's played out but we're really pleased with the proceedings, in terms of the plans we had and the players that we targeted, we're quite pleased with how it unfolded for us."

"It was strange to not be there at the auction, it's the first auction that I've missed since the inception of the IPL in 2008 really. But it was quite interesting joining from afar and getting a different perspective on the proceedings in Chennai," he further said.

There's going to be a lot of talk about the money we had to spend to get Chris Morris but as I've said on countless occasions, the auctions are a representation of a player's value with regards to certain franchises for a particular role. As was evident by MI, RCB, Punjab Kings all going after Chris, he is a special player with special abilities, especially with his death bowling. What's really nice is that he's been a part of the Royals previously and we're very excited to have him back," Badale added.

Another left-armer added to the pace brigade is Chetan Sakariya, the Saurashtra pacer has already made a name for himself on the domestic circuit and the Royals were quick to swoop in and get him for 1.20 cr ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kumar sangakkara rajasthan royals ipl 2021 auction ipl 2021

Related Stories

File image of Gowtham Krishnappa.(Sportzpics)
File image of Gowtham Krishnappa.(Sportzpics)
cricket

'I am literally like shivering': K Gowtham excited to play with 'idol' MS Dhoni

By hindustantimes.com | ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:40 AM IST
All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the IPL auction on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir doesn't think Rajasthan Royal's 16.25 cr buy is 'anymore an X-factor'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • The earlier record was of Yuvraj Singh, who was bought for 16 cr by RCB. But Rajasthan Royals decided to splash the cash on the South African all-rounder as Morris shattered that record with a 16.25 crore purchase.
READ FULL STORY
Arjun Tendulkar bowls in the nets as under the supervision of Team India coach Ravi Shastri.(PTI)
Arjun Tendulkar bowls in the nets as under the supervision of Team India coach Ravi Shastri.(PTI)
cricket

MI head coach reveals why they picked Arjun Tendulkar in IPL 2021 Auctions

By hindustantimes.com | ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:40 AM IST
He had put his name in the auction list and it was expected that Mumbai Indians would go for him. And in the end that is exactly what happened as the defending champions picked up Arjun for his base price of 20 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Chris Morris.
Chris Morris.
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of 16.25 crores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Before Morris, Australian “big-show” Glenn Maxwell who knows all about handling prize tags, went for big money yet again—at 14.25 crore, the most he has ever made in the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals bought Steve Smith for 2.2 crore, along with several key players at the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:13 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Sunriser Hyderabad only bought as handful of players at the auction, with Kedar Jadhav being the most expensive buy for 2 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders made two big buys in the accelerated session, getting services of Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: The defending champions needed to buy fast bowlers ahead of the upcoming season, and the franchise bought Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jimmy Neesham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of IPL trophy.(BCCI photo)
File photo of IPL trophy.(BCCI photo)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 Auction(IPL)
IPL 2021 Auction(IPL)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021 Highlights: Morris biggest buy at 16.25 crore

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:28 AM IST
IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: The first session is completed at auction. Morris becomes most expensive buy, he was sold to Royals for 16.25 crore by Royals. Jamieson was sold to RCB for 14.25 crore. The franchises are trying to fine-tune their squads in the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai today.
READ FULL STORY
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Gowtham is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Arjun Tendulkar.(BCCI)
File image of Arjun Tendulkar.(BCCI)
cricket

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for base price of 20 lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of 20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 AM IST
IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Kedar Jadhav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Jamieson was sold to RCB for 15 crore in IPL 2021 auction
Kyle Jamieson was sold to RCB for 15 crore in IPL 2021 auction
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: All you need to know about RCB's 15 Cr buy Kyle Jamieson

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Kyle Jamieson attracted bids from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, in the end, Jamieson went to RCB for 15 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 auction
Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 auction
cricket

Arjun Tendulkar reacts after being picked up by Mumbai Indians in IPL auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Referring himself as a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar thanked the MI coaches, owners and support staff after earning his maiden IPL contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP