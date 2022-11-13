'You are the captain. You can't bat like that and put your team in deep trouble': Harbhajan slams 'ordinary' Babar Azam

Pakistan put up a below par score against England in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Against the new ball, the openers failed to get going or rather England was too disciplined with their bowling and accurate with their field placements. Mohammad Rizwan went early, the aggressive Mohammad Haris was kept quite before Babar Azam and Shan Masood looked to build a partnership. However, Adil Rashid broke the partnership with a superb wicket and turned the pressure with an impressive over before Pakistan looked to lose wickets at regular interval. The 2009 champions eventually finished with 137 for eight, the second lowest first-innings total in a T20 World Cup final. (Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022)

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh wasn't particularly impressed with Babar's approach in the final. The Pakistan captain scored only a 28-ball 32 in the match with comprised just two boundaries. He was eventually deceived by an impressive wrong 'un from Rashid. He misread the delivery, rocked back and looked to cut it but was cramped for space and chipped it straight back to the bowler.

Speaking to Star Sports after the end of Pakistan's innings, Harbhajan slammed Babar for putting Pakistan in trouble with his batting approach.

“Pakistan will be disappointed with their batting effort today. And Babar was pretty ordinary in my book. You are the captain of the ship and you cannot bat like that. You are putting you team in deep deep trouble. Come over it,” he said.

Sam Curran, however, was the pick of the bowlers for England. It provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Rizwan in the fifth over before finishing with 3 for 12 in four overs. Chris Jordan and Rashid picked two each.

