'You backed me to the hilt' when I came into the team: Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Friday, drawing curtains to a 23-year-long career. In a stellar international career that spanned from 1998 to 2016, Harbhajan lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup with the side, and played a major role in many important victories across all formats.

The off-spinner was also the first to take a Test hat-trick and still holds the record for most wickets in a three-Test series (32) – a feat he achieved in the 2001 home series against Australia.

Harbhajan's rise in the Indian team came under the captaincy of current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in the early 2000s, and he continued to be an important member of the side under Rahul Dravid, and then MS Dhoni. The off-spinner also shared the dressing room with Virat Kohli towards the later stages of the former's career and the current Test captain paid his tribute to the Team India great.

“Bhajju pa, a big congratulations for a wonderful career. 711 international wickets is no mean feat,” said Kohli in a video posted by the BCCI.

Kohli said that Harbhajan “backed me to the hilt” when he arrived in the Indian team.

A legend and one of the finest to have ever played the game! 🙌#TeamIndia congratulate @harbhajan_singh on a glorious career 👏👏@imVkohli | @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iefNrA4r2M — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021

"I think you can be very proud of that achievement. It's a blessing to be able to represent your country but to play for that long and take so many wickets is a whole different level altogether. All the best to you in whatever you do next in life. I hope you are blessed with happiness and peace and a lot of joy with your family.

“I have cherished all the moments that we have played together for India and the way you guided me when I came into the team, you really backed me to the hilt. And we share a very good friendship off the field. God bless you, take care.”

‘Had his challenges but has always come out smiling’

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid also lauded Harbhajan's ‘fighting’ spirit in the video posted by the BCCI.

“A big congratulations to Bhajji on his absolutely phenomenal career. I remember seeing him as a young 18-year-old in Mohali. And just looking at him, you knew he was a good talent. But from being a good talent to what he has gone on to achieve in the last 23 years has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Harbhajan.

"He had his share of ups and downs, he has had his challenges but he has always come out smiling and always come out fighting. A great competitor and a great team man, someone whom you always wanted to go to battle with. He is a great fighter.

"He is one of those greatest performers for India. To be able to take over 400 wickets and to be a great partner to Anil Kumble and to be part of so many of our great victories, it's been a pleasure and privilege to have played with him," Dravid said.