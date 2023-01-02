'You can easily afford driver, don't have to drive it alone': Kapil Dev's emotional reaction to Rishabh Pant's car crash

Team India's star batter Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car accident in the early hours of Friday while he was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant's car collided with a divider and caught fire; the cricketer broke the car window to get out of the vehicle before being helped by a Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor, who arrived at the spot of the accident immediately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant is currently being treated at a private hospital in Dehradun for multiple injuries to his head, back, and leg. Following the news of his accident, Pant is receiving wishes for a speedy recovery from around the cricket fraternity; India's former captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev had an emotional reaction to the incident as he thanked god for Pant's stable condition.

Also read: 'It was my right to dismiss Misbah, Waqar': Ramiz Raja's explosive 'I gave them full respect' statement on Pakistan duo

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe,” Kapil Dev told ABP News.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former India skipper also said that cricketers need to take care of themselves and Pant could easily hire a driver instead of driving the car himself. According to a statement made by the SP SK Singh of Haridwar (Rural), Pant had been driving the car alone; on Sunday, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami revealed Pant was “trying to avoid a pothole or something black” before the collision happened.

“Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself,” Kapil Dev said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a BCCI statement, Pant “has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON