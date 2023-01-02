Home / Cricket / 'It was my right to dismiss Misbah, Waqar': Ramiz Raja's explosive 'I gave them full respect' statement on Pakistan duo

'It was my right to dismiss Misbah, Waqar': Ramiz Raja's explosive 'I gave them full respect' statement on Pakistan duo

cricket
Published on Jan 02, 2023 09:19 AM IST

The former PCB chief spoke about the departure of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis from their respective coaching roles under the tenure of Ramiz.

Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis; Ramiz Raja(File)
Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis; Ramiz Raja(File)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) underwent a series of changes last week when Ramiz Raja was sacked as the chairman of the board, with Najam Sethi taking over as the chief of a 14-member managing committee for four months. In addition, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was also brought in as an interim chief selector, with fellow ex-players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joining the panel.

Following the changes, Ramiz Raja went ballistic over the manner in which he was sacked and made allegations that he wasn't even allowed to gather his belongings from his office. However, in an interview with Samaa TV, the reporter conducting the chat asked Ramiz that there has been significant criticism of the former PCB chairman as well, as many have referred to the unceremonious departure of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis under Ramiz's tenure.

Also read: India's 20-man World Cup shortlist: A look at the probable names who may have made the initial cut

Misbah (head coach) and Waqar (bowling coach) had stepped down from the role merely days before the T20 World Cup in 2021; however, Ramiz replied that the changes were needed at the time and that it was his “right” to take the decision.

“They received their full payments for two years. They were given full respect. As a chairman, it was my right to dismiss them. Even now, they are talking about removing Saqlain Mushtaq and replacing him with Mickey Arthur. I made contracts in such a way that I didn't want the board to be left with a coaching setup for three years,” Ramiz said.

Ramiz further stated that he had realised that the changes were needed when he was doing commentary on Pakistan games.

"We had yearly contracts. They (Misbah and Waqar) would've left in January/February anyway. We brought a new management. It wasn't easy for me. I've played with Waqar, I talked to him in detail. The CEO talked to Misbah. It obviously didn't look good that the change took place with a week or 10 days before the T20 World Cup. But I had an idea that we could only go to a certain extent with them.

“When I used to do commentary, I realised that a change was necessary,” said the former PCB chief.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ramiz raja waqar younis misbah + 1 more
ramiz raja waqar younis misbah

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out