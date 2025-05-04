'You can see fireworks like this...': Andre Russell's no-nonsense message to Rahane after explosive knock vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) talisman Andre Russell came to the party as he smashed 57 runs off 25 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The right-handed batter was slow off the blocks as he failed to get the spinners away. However, the introduction of Akash Madhwal changed the tempo for Russell and he helped KKR gain the upper hand. IPL 2025, KKR vs RR: Andre Russell played an unbeaten 57-run knock off 25 balls(REUTERS)

As a result of this blitz, KKR posted 206/4 in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bat first. Speaking with the host broadcaster at the mid-innings, Russell minced no words as he said that this is what can happen if he comes out to bat early.

Russell has been batting at No.6 or No.7 in the ongoing IPL 2025. However, against Rajasthan Royals, he walked out to bat at No.5 after the dismissal of skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

“I enjoyed this role today. Once I keep going in a bit earlier, you can see some fireworks like this. Because the more overs I have, the more time and, you know, to offset their bowling attack as well,” said Russell.

“I'm happy with the performances tonight. I think we all know how important this game is for us. I'm happy with the total on the board. I think once we bowl smart and execute the areas that we want to bowl, I think that's enough on the board,” he added.

‘Wasn’t worried when I looked at the scoreboard'

Andre Russell also revealed that he wasn't worried one bit when he was unable to get Maheesh Theekshana away. In the end, his confidence in his own abilities paid off as he took Akash Madhwal and Jofra Archer to the cleaners.

“I wasn't worried when I looked at the scoreboard and I said that I was two from like eight deliveries. I never worry about a few dot balls here and there, but I realised the wicket was getting a bit of grip, especially Theekshana,” said Russell.

“But I didn't want to take such a big risk so early up. So when Madhwal came back to bowl, you know, I licked my lips,” he added.

Speaking further about his promotion in the batting order, Russell said the decision was taken because the spinners were bowling in the middle.

“Spinners were on. My strong point is to get away the spinners as much as possible. The first part, you know, they were bowling good areas. So I didn't want to play such a risky shot early,” said Russell.

“And then I know what I can do in the back end. Hasaranga bowling good areas. The wicket was a bit slow as well. So when you bowl slow, it hold up a bit,” he added.

KKR need to win the match against Rajasthan Royals to stay in contention for the playoffs race. A win in all their remaining matches will take the defending champions to 17 points.