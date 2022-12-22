'You can't do this to him again and again': Dravid, KL Rahul blasted for dropping Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd IND vs BAN Test

Team India took a rather shocking playing XI decision on Thursday when the side decided to opt out Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test of the series against Bangladesh. Kuldeep, who put out a player of the match performance in the first game, had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Test and had eight dismissals to his name overall. In the second Test, Kuldeep was replaced by Jaydev Unadkat who makes a return to the fold after 12 years.

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul had confirmed the only change in India's XI during the toss, where Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh skipper, opted to bat in Dhaka.

Twitter wasn't too pleased with the decision to drop Kuldeep and lashed out at Rahul and head coach Rahul Dravid on the same.

Here are some of the tweets:

Following their 188-run defeat in the first test at Chattogram, Bangladesh made two changes with batter Mominul Haque and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replacing Yasir Ali and Ebadot Hossain. Hossain couldn’t bowl in the second innings in the first test after sustaining a back injury.

Unadkat played his only test in December 2010 against South Africa. He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was instrumental in India’s victory in the first test with a match haul of 8-113.

India captain Rahul said India would have batted if he'd won the toss, but called it a “confusing" wicket. “There is a lot of grass," Rahul said. I’m not too disappointed because I have no idea what to expect from this pitch."

India are currently second in the World Test Championship and have a chance at solidifying their position with another win in the second Test against Bangladesh.

