You can't go to supermarket, buy pace. He scares you the same way Archer does: Bishop backs youngster to play for India

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday notched up their fourth straight win as they beat Punjab Kings comfortably by seven wickets. While Aiden Markram (41 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (45 not out) shone with the bat, Hyderabad's bowling attack was spearheaded by young Umran Malik. The speedster from Jammu & Kashmir belongs to the rare breed of fast bowlers who can clock the 150 kph mark with absolute ease.

Umran served some thunderbolts against Punjab as well. He claimed three wickets in the final over that also witnessed a run-out to bowl out Punjab for 151. It was the first instance in IPL history where four wickets fell without any run being scored. Umran, who has impressed with his raw pace since making his IPL debut last year, finished with figures of 4/28.

The 22-year-old Umran has been the talking point of the ongoing IPL edition and he could also feature in India's lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The Indian team will play South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home, followed by two games in Ireland. Both series are scheduled for June.

Umran, who was a net bowler during India's last World T20 campaign in the UAE, has earned praise from many pundits and West Indies great Ian Bishop predicted the young quick to play for India soon.

"I've been excited about this guy since I saw him bowl last year. Genuine pace, you cannot go to a supermarket and buy that. You can train someone to master line and length but can't teach someone how to bowl fast. He's bowling with hostility which means even the best of batters will be uncomfortable facing him," Bishop said on Star Sports.

"He scares you the same way Lockie Ferguson and Jofra Archer do, and Dale Steyn loves him. It's just fascinating to me what Umran Malik can become. If he stays fit, he's going to play for India and international cricket. I would also repeat how many Umran Malik's around this vast nation are yet to be discovered," the West Indian added.

In the game against Punjab, Umran had Odean Smith caught off his own bowling with another brilliant short-pitched delivery. He then castled Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora to finish off a dream 20th over. The win took Hyderabad to eight points, moving up from the middle-table rush to climb to fourth spot, while Punjab remained on seventh with six points from as many matches.