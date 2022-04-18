RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2022: Rajasthan eye return to top 4, Kolkata look to get things back in order

RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2022: After enduring consecutive defeats, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get their campaign back on track when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League clash on Monday evening. The franchise were outplayed in their previous two encounters and are placed at the mid-table with three wins and three losses. The Royals too enter the contest on the back of a 37-run defeat. However, their campaign has been a bit better than KKR, with three wins and two loses. Russell is the current top-scorer for KKR with 179 runs from six matches and has also contributed with five wickets with the ball. The Royals, on the other hand, have tournament's highest run-getter and wicket-taker in their ranks in Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. Follow the LIVE updates of RR vs KKR:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON