'You cannot justify that, it has to stop': Ex-India cricketer on racial abuse
India did not have the best of times both on and off the field in the ongoing third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After Australia bowled them out cheaply and then marched towards a big lead, a couple of Indian players were allegedly subjected to racial comments towards the end of Day 3 on Saturday. Reacting to the incident, former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta said, nothing justifies racial abuse.
"Nothing justifies racial slur. You cannot do that. I don't care how drunk they are, under the influence of alcohol. You cannot justify that. And that has to stop," Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today.
"The other important thing that before every game under ICC there is a huge thing that is announced in the crowd through the system about racism, about slurs. You are not supposed to that. I tell you what I don't mind being abused because people in the past have had.
"Anyone hurling racially abuses should be banned for life to go to any sports venue. Zero tolerance. That's it. Nothing justifies racial slurs," Deep Dasgupta added.
It is learnt that soon after play ended on Day 3 in the Sydney Test, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and senior player R Ashwin informed on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson that fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were subjected to racial abuse and derogatory language.
“Both were fielding on the boundary on the opposite side of the dressing room and words like “mother******” and some racial slurs were directed against them. It appeared certain members of the crowd were drunk,” said a source in the Indian team.
After a difficult Day 3 for India, Indian players and officials were in a huddle with venue security officials, discussing the issue. The matter is now being adjudicated by the ICC and CCTV footage from all cameras at the ground around the stand concerned will be made available to match referee David Boon.
Cricket Australia and the SCG authorities have asserted prompt action against those involved. The stadium authorities said because only 25% of the full capacity was occupied due to Covid restrictions, it won’t be a difficult task to identify the people involved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test Highlights: India 98/2 at stumps, need 309 more to win
Jadeja out of first two Tests vs England, might bat with injections if required
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Absolute peak of rowdy behaviour': Virat Kohli speaks out on racism
- Play was halted for about 10 minutes as captain Ajinkya Rahane and Siraj complained to the umpires about the incident. Six people were ejected from the crowd by the security.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Really sad to see this happen in Australia': Langer comments on racism row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC launches probe on racial attacks on Team India in Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We’ve had these types of experiences in the past as well’, says Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former cricketers explode on Twitter after racial attacks on Team India at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans removed after another racial attack on Team India, CA issues apology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suresh Raina smashes fifty in first game in 18 months but UP lose to Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA have ensured strict action against the offenders: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal romp to a nine-wicket win over Odisha, TN trounce Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krunal Pandya stars as Baroda kick-off campaign with a win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paine joins India huddle, Langer calls him class act after racism mars 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Misbah, Waqar ask to meet Cricket Committee of PCB for a review of NZ tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox