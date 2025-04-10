'You can't classify yourself as great coach until you win IPL': Sanjiv Goenka’s genius bait that landed Langer in LSG

After three years of stepping away from cricket's intense spotlight, Justin Langer returned to the coaching in 2024 when he joined Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League — and according to the Australian himself, it took just one punchline to bring him back. Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer during warm-up before the match (REUTERS)

In a candid chat with Michael Clarke on the Beyond 23 Cricket podcast, the former Australian coach opened up about how his IPL journey with Lucknow Super Giants began. Having taken a deliberate break following his exit from the Australian national team setup, Langer described the hiatus as “the best three years of my life” — a phase where he explored opportunities away from cricket. But a meeting in London with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka turned that around.

“So I sit with (Sanjiv) Goenka and have this conversation. He’s a calm and nice person and is a very successful businessman. You know what he says in the end, the last words – ‘Justin I know you had a very successful coaching career. But let’s face it. You can’t classify yourself as a great coach until you win the IPL’,” Langer recalled with a smile.

That one-liner — equal parts cheeky and challenging — stuck. For Langer, who prides himself on discipline and legacy, the challenge was irresistible. The lure of building something in a high-pressure franchise environment, making its debut in the IPL, was too good to pass up.

Langer on Goenka's involvement

There were whispers before his arrival that Goenka played a role in cricketing decisions beyond the boardroom. But Langer quickly set the record straight.

“I had zero stress from the Goenka family,” he said, dismissing rumours of micromanagement. “My experience with the team proved those perceptions to be quite the opposite.”

In their first season, LSG finished a commendable third but couldn't reach the final. The second season was similar, with LSG finishing third again but failing to clear the playoff hurdle. Their most difficult season came last year – Langer's first – where the side finished a dismal seventh. The franchise released skipper KL Rahul after the 2024 edition and shelled out a staggering INR 27 crore to bring in Rishabh Pant.

LSG have started IPL 2025 with renewed purpose, winning three of their first five matches and currently sitting fifth on the points table. It’s still early days, but the team looks like one to reckon with.