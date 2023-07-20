‘You have Rohit, Kohli but...': Harbhajan’s sensational 'big players' take on India's repeated failures in ICC events

India have failed to win the 50-over World Cup since lifting the famous trophy at home in the 2011 edition of the ICC event. Two-time champions India will be hosting the forthcoming installement of the ICC World Cup later this year. The Men In Blue have made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup in the last two editions. After winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, Team India has only extended their trophy drought in ICC events.

Harbhajan Singh shared his views about India's poor showing in ICC events.(ANI-AP)

Team India was outplayed by Australia in their most recent final of an ICC event. Rohit Sharma's men were outclassed by eventual champions England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year. Why Team India has struggled to live up to expectations in ICC events? Sharing his views about India's global-title drought, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has issued an interesting statement. Harbhajan, who was a part of India's World Cup-winning side in 2011, opined that only one or two players of the current Indian side have the ability to absorb pressure.

Speaking to News24 Sports, Harbhajan was asked about India's poor showing in ICC events. “I don't know, it's very difficult for me to say what we had and they don't. We played till the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, the ICC trophy didn't come. Maybe the ability to punch back after absorbing the pressure has probably been seen in only one or two players. You need to play big tournaments as a team," Harbhajan said.

"You have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya - they are big players but along with these three players, the rest of the eight to ten players and the team management, everyone has to walk together with the same motive," added Harbhajan, who played 236 ODIs for India. Hosts India will kickstart their campaign in the 2023 World Cup against five-time winners Australia on October 8 at Chennai. Rohit's Team India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in a heavyweight clash on October 15 at Ahmedabad. Before the 2023 World Cup, bitter rivals India and Pakistan will also renew their rivalry in the Asia Cup.

