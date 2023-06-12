'He scored double hundreds in Ranji, Irani, Duleep Trophy': Ex-BCCI selector wants to present India cap to IPL sensation

India could be in for some massive changes after their defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final 2023. While there may not be any knee-jerk reactions after their second consecutive defeat in the decisive one-off Test, senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav could be phased out in the coming matches.

India crashed to a 209-run loss(AP)

The Shiv Sunder Das-led selection committee and head coach Rahul Dravid have a chance at grooming young talent in the early phases of the next WTC cycle, which starts with a two-Test series in the West Indies in July. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar are in contention to replace Pujara and Umesh respectively.

"You need to strike a balance. Selection is a process of elimination but you need that blend of youth and experience. The idea should be long-term and you have to look at two- year cycle now.

"I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready for international cricket. He has scored double hundreds in Ranji, Irani and Duleep Trophy. Looks solid in terms of temperament and could be groomed while being given enough chances to grow," former national selector Devang Gandhi told PTI.

Pujara scored 14 and 27 runs in the two innings he played in the WTC final, which India lost by 209 runs to Australia at the Oval. Umesh, meanwhile, was among India's more expensive bowlers in the two Australian innings. India had earlier lost to New Zealand in the first ever WTC final in 2021. Interestingly, they retained almost the same team going into the 2023 Test. Only Ishant Sharma has lost his place in the team that played in 2021 while Rishabh Pant and Rishabh Pant were injured. India had also decided to not play Ravichandran Ashwin, the top ranked bowler in Test cricket, in the 2023 final.

India will now travel to the Caribbean for a multi-format tour in July and August. It starts off with a two-Test series, with the first match to be held at Windsor Park in Dominica (12-16 July). The second Test will be contested from July 20 to July 24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

The Test series is followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and the first 50-over contest will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27. The second ODI will also take place in Barbados on July 29 while Trinidad is set to host the series decider on 1 August at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. India will also play a five-match T20I series from August 3 to August 13. Guyana National Stadium and Brian Lara Cricket Academy are the venues for the five-match T20I series.

