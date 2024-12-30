'You saw him drop his...': Cummins on Yashasvi Jaiswal's body language during dismissal, shares bold take on Ultra Edge

India might have suffered a batting collapse in the final session on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, losing the fourth Test by 184 runs. However, the biggest talking point remains Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal. Australia captain Pat Cummins has no doubt that the left-handed Jaiswal was out, and the third umpire made the right call despite Snicko showing no deflection. Pat Cummins stated that he has no doubt in his mind that Yashasvi Jaiswal edged the ball to the wicketkeeper. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)(AFP)

The on-field not-out verdict was overturned by the third umpire, Sharfuddoula, despite real-time Snicko not confirming the edge.

Jaiswal, batting on 84, tried to hook a bouncer bowled by Pat Cummins. However, he could not connect properly and wicketkeeper Alex Carey took a diving catch. The Australians appealed, but the on-field umpire, Joel Wilson, did not raise his finger.

Australia then reviewed the decision. Snicko showed a flat line as the ball passed the bat; however, regular replays showed a big deflection. The third umpire then went by what he saw in real-time replays, overturning the decision in the hosts' favour.

After Australia's win in Melbourne, Cummins was asked about his viewpoint regarding the Jaiswal dismissal. "Think it was clear that he hit it, heard a noise, saw a deviation, so was absolutely certain that he hit it," he told reporters at the post-match press conference.

'Jaiswal dropped his head'

Pat Cummins also stated that Jaiswal dropped his head and acknowledged that he hit the ball once Australia decided to review the on-field call.

"As soon as we referred, you saw him drop his head and basically acknowledge that he hit. On screen, you can see he hit it. Ultra Edge, don't think anyone has complete confidence and didn't really show much, but fortunately, there was enough other evidence to show it was clearly out," said Cummins.

Once Jaiswal was deemed out by the third umpire, the left-handed batter was seen arguing with the on-field officials before walking off.

This dismissal proved to be the final nail in the coffin for India as they were left reeling at 140/7. Soon after, Australia dismissed Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to win the contest by 184 runs to gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy's last Test will begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India must win the last Test to retain the trophy, which they haven't lost since 2014/15.