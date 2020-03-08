‘You shall have the trophy one day’: Viv Richards’ message to India women’s team after loss in final

cricket

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:35 IST

Current and former cricketers came out in support of the Indian women’s cricket team despite their humiliating 85-run defeat against Australia in Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India were outplayed in all three departments by a superior Australian side, who came out all guns lazing to clinch their fifth T20 World Cup title.

Batting first, Australia put on 185/4 powered by half-centuries from openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. Healy who was dropped on 9, went on to score 75 while Mooney, who was given a let off when on 8, batted through the innings with 78.

In reply, Megan Schutt and Jes Jonassen ran through the Indian batting line-up bowling them out for 99.

“Never be let down. You have been amazing throughout and you’ll shall have the trophy at your hand one day. Keep believing!” tweeted Viv Richards.

Never be let down. You have been amazing throughout and you'll shall have the trophy at your hand one day. Keep believing! @BCCIWomen https://t.co/q7FE5gwhDF — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 8, 2020

“Congratulations Australia on winning the T20 World Cup, to the Indian team,we all are very proud of your achievement. Really enjoyed the way you all played throughout the tournament. Good luck for your future matches,” tweeted VVS Laxman.

Congratulations @AusWomenCricket on winning the #T20WorldCup To the @BCCIWomen team,we all are very proud of your achievement. Really enjoyed the way you all played throughout the tournament. Good luck for your future matches. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2020

Gambhir took to Twitter to write: “Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup. Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! Congrats to Australia!”

Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup



Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers! #SheInspiresUs 🇮🇳



Congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 8, 2020

“I know how tough it is to be so close to that World Cup & not win it. But chin up, girls! It’s not about the result, but about the generation you’ve inspired. You had a campaign you can be very proud of! Also congratulations Australia, a much deserved win,” tweeted Mohammad Kaif.