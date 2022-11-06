‘You should be rigid’: Agitated Afridi fires huge warning to Babar after Pakistan join India in World Cup semis

Even though Pakistan miraculously secured its berth in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup by defeating Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh on Sunday, legendary Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi fired a massive warning to Babar Azam following the end of the thrilling contest between the two Asian sides. The Netherlands stunned South Africa in their final Super 12 fixture to revive the World Cup campaign of the Babar-led side.

Pakistan became the final team to enter the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup by outclassing Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Chasing a paltry total of 127-8 in 20 overs, Pakistan ended up losing five wickets in their successful run-chase of the mediocre target set by the Shakib-led side at the Oval. Reflecting on Pakistan's memorable win over Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-finals, Afridi urged Babar to rejig the top-order of the Green Army.

“@babarazam258 We need fire power at the top with batters who are showing clear intent like Haris and Shahdab. Plz consider Haris opening with Riz and you one down followed by ur next best hitter. You should be rigid on winning the match and flexible on a balanced batting line up,” Afridi said in his tweet.

Afridi, who propelled Pakistan to T20 World Cup glory in the 2009 edition, also showered praise on pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Leading the bowling attack of the Green Army against Bangladesh, pace ace Afridi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the former world champions. “Yeh cheez! Well done boys and excited to see how Haris in the mix, and the entire bowling inning was the best in todays match specially Shaheen. Mubarak to all of Pakistan,” Afridi tweeted.

Speedster Afridi bagged four wickets and leaked 22 runs in his 4 overs. Quick-fire knocks from Mohammad Haris (31) and Shan Masood (24) sealed Pakistan's 5-wicket win over Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final. Pacer Shaheen was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics.

