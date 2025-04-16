'You want me to say something silly?': Sam Billings drops truth bomb after Pakistan reporter asks to compare IPL, PSL

English cricketer Sam Billings, currently representing Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was asked to choose between the Indian Premier League and the PSL by a Pakistan reporter following the side's match against Karachi Kings on Tuesday. With a smile and a touch of humour, Billings made his preference clear — calling the IPL the best T20 competition in the world. Sam Billings during a PSL press conference(X)

“You want me to say something silly?” he said, anticipating the intent behind the question posed by the journalist.

“It is difficult to ignore IPL as the best competition in the world, it is very clear, every other competition is behind it.”

Billings’ remarks have since triggered conversations about the global standing of T20 leagues. While the PSL has grown in stature since its inception in 2015, especially in terms of competitive quality and emerging talent, the IPL continues to dominate the global cricketing landscape in terms of reach, financial scale, and star power.

Expanding on the global T20 ecosystem, Billings added, “You know, in England, we are trying to do the same like PSL as the second-best competition in the world, Big Bash too trying to do the same.” His remarks, though not dismissive of the PSL or other leagues, underscored the towering stature the IPL enjoys among players and fans alike.

The IPL, launched in 2008 by the BCCI, has evolved into a cricketing juggernaut. With 10 city-based franchises, massive broadcasting deals, and global fan engagement, the league has not only reshaped cricket’s commercial future but also inspired several other nations to emulate its model. The first edition of the PSL came 8 years after the IPL was launched.

Pakistan reporters' repeated questions on India

The press conference moment echoed a recent exchange involving Australian batter David Warner, now captain of Karachi Kings. When a reporter claimed that the Indian fans are trolling Warner for opting to play the PSL after going unsold in the IPL auction, Warner calmly dismissed the idea. “

This is the first I’ve heard of it. From my perspective, I want to play cricket… Now, I want to compete, captain the Karachi Kings, and hopefully we are able to win the trophy,” he said.