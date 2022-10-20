'You weren't even born when it happened': Wasim Akram bursts in anger at fan's question on 1996 WC match against India

Pakistan's legendary former fast bowler Wasim Akram had sparked multiple rumours with his absence from the quarter-final match against India in the 1996 World Cup. The former Pakistan skipper had pulled out of the game fifteen minutes before the toss due to an injury; however, there had been a number of speculations over his absence from the all-important clash against the arch-rivals. Akram, who was the captain of the side at the time, created such a stir by his absence that even 26 years after the tournament, he continues to face the question on the same.

During a television debate on Pakistan news channel A Sports, the former Pakistan left-arm bowler was asked to explain his absence from the game in one sentence. Akram became visibly upset at the question and had a rather furious reply to the fan, insisting that most people who ask on the same weren't even born when the match took place in 1996.

“Main tum logon ko thanda kar hi du (I should finally cool you guys down). I have so many words for this young generation... never ever listen to rumours. Okay? You guys weren't even born when it happened. It's embarrassing when a Pakistani has a go at me,” Akram said with significant disdain.

“I got injured during the game against New Zealand. I got 34 runs. I went for a sweep shot, the fine leg was up, and I got my muscle pulled. That takes six weeks (to recover). The reason hamne press ko nahi bataaya, ki India ko confidence naa mile ki inka main player nahi khel raha (The reason we didn't tell the press was because India would have gained confidence if they knew I wasn't playing),” said Akram.

Referring to Waqar Younis who was also a part of the debate, Akram stated that his fellow bowling partner had seen him receiving treatment for the injury, but to no avail.

“Morning me Waqar ne dekha.. sabne dekha ki mujhe two pain-killer injections lagaaye. But they didn't work. Agar vo match main injured khel jaata, unhone meri mitti aur paleet karni thi. Baaki kya chhole bhechne gaye the, ki agar Wasim Akram nahi khela toh Pakistan match haar gaya? I was injured! (Waqar saw, everyone saw in the morning that I received two pain-killer injections but they didn't work. If I had played with injury, I would have been criticised even more. And even if I wasn't there, there were other players too. What was this logic that we lost because I didn't play? I was injured!),” said Akram angrily.

