IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘Young India has shown the way’, Gavaskar lauds contribution of youngsters in 'magical' series win against Australia
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar(PTI)
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar(PTI)
cricket

‘Young India has shown the way’, Gavaskar lauds contribution of youngsters in 'magical' series win against Australia

Lauding the gumption shown by the Indian players during the Test series, Gavaskar stated that a young India has scripted history on the Australian soil.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST

Former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was mesmerized with the way Ajinkya Rahane-led India defied all the odds to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. In the absence of senior players, youngsters came forward and helped India outclass the Aussies by three wickets in the fourth Test in Brisbane to win the series Down Under 2-1.

Lauding the gumption shown by the Indian players, Gavaskar stated that a young India has scripted history on the Australian soil.

“Absolutely, this is magic, magical moment for Indian cricket. They were not prepared to just save the game. They were wanting to go out and finish the tour in a blaze of glory. Young India has done it,” Gavaskar told Sony Ten 3 after the match.

“Young India has shown the way. Young India is showing that they are not afraid. What a win, what a magnificent win,” he added.

ALSO READ | ‘Whole world will stand up, salute you’: Shastri's dressing room speech - WATCH

Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for the entire group for their lion-heart effort, especially after the team missed seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the last match due to injuries.

“It starts with Shubman Gill playing such a wonderful innings this morning. Then the old warhorse Cheteshwar Pujara making sure that there were no inroads made by the Australians in that middle session.

“And then Rishabh Pant coming in, once again promoted up the order at No.5 by this managing to Rahane, who has an unbeaten record now. Two out of the three Test matches here he has captained he has won.

“And before that he has captained India twice, he has won both those Test matches. Natarajan making his debut, what a debut it has been. Prithvi also. But what a tour, what a win,” he said.

The batting legend opined that the performances of youngsters in the fourth Test prove that Indian cricket is in safe hands.

In the absence of big players, India found new stars such as Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant among others who surprised the Aussies with their never-say-die spirit.

“This series win is even more magnificent because this time Australia had their full-strength team. The ball was turning on the fifth day. Yesterday also some balls kicked off, some kept low when Australia were batting. So, to score on that pitch, and with such ease, the last two-three wickets fell while trying to bring the target down,” Gavaskar said.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane’s Unbreakables or the myth of regeneration

“It felt really nice because this young Indian team has shown something different. In this win, to whom will you give credit? Mohammed Siraj took five wickets, Washington Sundar took three, Natarajan three. Then the way Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur batted. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, the way they batted. After seeing all this, and they are all young players, I think the future of the Indian cricket is so bright that we can have great anticipation for every upcoming series,” said Gavaskar.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
border gavaskar trophy rishabh pant ajinkya rahane shubman gill
app
Close
e-paper
Sanju Samson (Extreme Left) is the new captain of Rajasthan Royals while Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been released. (IPL)
Sanju Samson (Extreme Left) is the new captain of Rajasthan Royals while Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been released. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 retention: Samson new RR captain; Smith, Malinga, Maxwell released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • A few big names were released from their respective franchises, including Steve Smith, who has been replaced by Sanju Samson as the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) celebrates with temamates after bowling out West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.(AFP)
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) celebrates with temamates after bowling out West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.(AFP)
cricket

Shakib returns with 4-8 as Bangladesh defeats West Indies

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • All-rounder Shakib was back after being given a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council in October 2019, with one year suspended, for failing to report approaches from a bookmaker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
ipl

IPL 2021 Retention Highlights: MI release Malinga, RR name Samson as captain

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:03 PM IST
IPL 2021 Retention: Rajasthan Royals have released Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their new leader. Mumbai Indians parted ways with veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while CSK released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawala and Shane Watson.
READ FULL STORY
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary.(AP)
cricket

Test Rankings: Pant becomes highest-ranked keeper-batsman after Gabba win

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
India vs Australia: In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, Pant climbed up to his career-best 13th position to become the highest-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar(PTI)
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar(PTI)
cricket

‘Young India has shown the way’, Sunil Gavaskar lauds contribution of youngsters

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Lauding the gumption shown by the Indian players during the Test series, Gavaskar stated that a young India has scripted history on the Australian soil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, (PTI)
Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, (PTI)
cricket

Deus ex machina: Two decades apart, India do the unexpected against Aussies

By Arnab Sen
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:32 PM IST
India vs Australia: What helped India win this series? There could be many logical answers and yet there could be no answer to it at all. It wasn't meant to happen, it doesn't happen at all. The rarity of such an accomplishment is what makes it surreal and overwhelming. Perhaps like a deus ex machina, that enters a play at the last moment and solves all the problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fans cheer their team during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
Indian fans cheer their team during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

CA lauds India for Test series win; thanks BCCI for making it a success

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:30 PM IST
India vs Australia: A second-string Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba here to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday in Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Harbhajan Singh.(SPORTZPICS for IPL)
File image of Harbhajan Singh.(SPORTZPICS for IPL)
cricket

'As my contract comes to an end': Harbhajan thanks CSK in heartfelt tweet

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The veteran bowler, in the same tweet, also mentioned that his two-year contract with the franchise has come to an end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant, centre, is congratulated by teammates.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant, centre, is congratulated by teammates.(AP)
cricket

'Jarurat padegi ghar se bulaenge’: Jadeja recalls 4-year-old chat with Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:38 AM IST
India vs Australia: With this historic win, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they won the Test series Down Under 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant carries the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Left me with egg on my face': Vaughan after India's historic win Down Under

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:44 AM IST
India vs Australia: After losing the first Test in a dramatic fashion, and then losing most players due to injuries, India pulled off a comeback series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday,(PTI)
Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday,(PTI)
cricket

'Ravi Shastri and India's youngsters achieved the impossible': Shoaib Akhtar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:57 AM IST
India vs Australia: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, in a Youtube video, explained the reasons behind India's win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of England cricket team.(ECB/Getty Images)
File image of England cricket team.(ECB/Getty Images)
cricket

England team to arrive in India in 2 batches, will be under strict quarantine

By Aritra Mukherjee
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:52 AM IST
India vs England: This also means that vice-captain Ben Stokes, who is not in Sri Lanka, is set to return to the side for the India series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Indian Skipper Ajinkya Rahane addresses a press conference after winning the test series against Australia, in Brisbane on Tuesday. ((ANI Photo))
Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Indian Skipper Ajinkya Rahane addresses a press conference after winning the test series against Australia, in Brisbane on Tuesday. ((ANI Photo))
cricket

'I got emotional, had tears in my eyes': Ravi Shastri after India's historic win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:10 AM IST
India vs Australia: Known for his one-liners, Shastri was still gathering his thoughts after what unfolded here. A mammoth target of 328 was chased down without too much fuss by a fearless bunch of youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 19, 2021.(via REUTERS)
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 19, 2021.(via REUTERS)
cricket

Ajinkya’s Unbreakables or the myth of regeneration

By Sharda Ugra
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane’s India took on regeneration as it is meant to be; a natural state, their only way of remaining sane on tour, writes Sharda Ugra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP