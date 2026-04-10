Yuvraj Singh gives his side of the infamous Lalit Modi Porsche story, explains what went down after he hit six sixes

The story of Lalit Modi, Yuvraj Singh, and the infamous Porsche 911 is one of modern Indian cricket’s most well-known folktales. The story goes that IPL founder Modi promised a car to any Indian batter going to the inaugural 2007 World T20 that could hammer six sixes in a single over – a statistical improbability, but something famously accomplished by Yuvraj as he took a liking to Stuart Broad in Durban.

Yuvraj Singh reflected on his historic bet with Lalit Modi.(REUTERS)

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It remains a story which has some allure as an indication of what T20 would go on to become – the glitzy, glamorous, supercar-driving cousin of the traditional game, the brainchild of Modi and the IPL. But what was the truth of this tall tale?

As per Yuvraj, reflecting on the conversation on the Overlap Cricket podcast with Michael Vaughan, explained how he had even greater ambitions than the Porsche he had been promised.

“I keep on hearing this story on social media. He said to me if someone hits six sixes… he promised a Porsche 911, so I asked where was my Porsche,” explained Yuvraj – before realising he could potentially negotiate his way into an upgrade.

Yuvraj reaches a businessman-like deal

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{{^usCountry}} “He said I’ll get my car, but then I said what if I win the next game for India? Do I get an upgrade to a Ferrari? He said no no no no no, you’ll only get a Porsche,” laughed Yuvi, reflecting on the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He said I’ll get my car, but then I said what if I win the next game for India? Do I get an upgrade to a Ferrari? He said no no no no no, you’ll only get a Porsche,” laughed Yuvi, reflecting on the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ultimately, it was a compromise settled on by the two men, each of whom has such a substantial role in the modern history of Indian cricket. Yuvi didn’t quite get his Ferrari, but he was allowed his pick of cars – and chose one as per his own liking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ultimately, it was a compromise settled on by the two men, each of whom has such a substantial role in the modern history of Indian cricket. Yuvi didn’t quite get his Ferrari, but he was allowed his pick of cars – and chose one as per his own liking. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I changed it to another car but I got a car, I got a BMW M5 in India, and he did deliver, he was a man of his word,” concluded Yuvraj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I changed it to another car but I got a car, I got a BMW M5 in India, and he did deliver, he was a man of his word,” concluded Yuvraj. {{/usCountry}}

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The star Indian batter’s shower of sixes enroute to a 12-ball half-century agaisnt a young Stuart Broad and England remains the highlight of his career, a milestone moment enroute to India’s success in the tournament that year. Between that and his 2011 all-round showcase, this was a man for the big moment – is it any surprise that he rose to meet Lalit Modi’s bet?

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