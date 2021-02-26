Yuvraj Singh irks fans with tweet on Ahmedabad pitch after India beat England in 2 days
The discussion around pitches in the ongoing India vs England series refuses to die down. After a few former England cricketers came down heavily on the Chennai pitch for the second Test, it was time for a few noted former Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh to criticise the pitch on offer at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the day-night Test which ended in two days with India winning by 10 wickets.
India spinner’s Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin shared 18 wickets among them as England did not even manage to score 200 runs combining both the innings. After being bundle out for 112 in the first innings, England were bowled out for 81 in the second – their lowest Test score against India - in one session of Day 2.
Also Read | ‘Please talk about Stuart Broad's 8 for 15, What kind of a wicket was that’
Axar Patel became the first bowler to claim more than 10 wickets in a day-night Test while Ashwin, on his way to becoming the second fastest to 400 Test scalps, claimed 7 wickets in the match.
Yuvraj said if Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble had similar pitches when they played for India, they could have ended up with 800 and 1000 Test wickets respectively.
"Finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800?" he tweeted.
The former India left-hander did not forgtet to congratulate to Axar, Ashwin and Ishant.
"However congratulations to @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant," he wrote.
Yuvraj Singh’s tweet however, did not go down well with a section of fans as they took to Twitter to express their disappointments.
Here's how fans reacted to Yuvraj's tweet on Ahmedabad pitch
Gavaskar credited Indian spinners Ashwin and Patel for India's win rather than blaming the pitch.
"It's more about the intent and application of the batsmen. It is a pitch where Rohit and Crawley hit half centuries. England were thinking of how to survive and not how to score runs. "You have to credit Axar Patel for the way he has used the odd ball that straightens. Ashwin and Axar were superb."
Former England spinner Graeme Swann slammed the visitors for playing just one spinner in a Test match in India where pitches are generally spin-friendly.
"You cannot come to India and play just one spinner in a Test match and get way on this wicket," he said.
Joining the criticism of the track was Kevin Pietersen.
"To have a pitch like this for one match is fine as batsmen's skill is put to test. But I would not like to see a pitch like this again and I think none of the other players want to see it either. Well done India," he posted.
He later posted another tweet in which he seemed to agree with Gavaskar's view on the surface.
"The batting from both teams was awful! The wicket wasn't horrendous! It's just that the batting was dreadful! 21/30 wickets were from straight balls! Nothing dangerous!," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
Yuvraj irks fans with tweet on Motera pitch after India beat England in 2 days
