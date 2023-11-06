Yuvraj Singh once wanted to become a wicketkeeper, what changed his mind? India's World Cup-winner reveals in podcast

Yuvraj Singh is a famed member of the Indian cricket fraternity and played a key role in India's last two triumphs at the world stage. While Yuvraj left fans mesmerised with towering sixes in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, which India won after beating Pakistan in the final, he was named Player of the Series in the 2011 men's ODI World Cup. In the 50-over World Cup it was Yuvraj's all-round abilities, which made him a pivotal figure. Yuvraj Singh is one of India's biggest match-winners(Getty Images)

The story didn't end there as Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer soon after the World Cup, keeping him on the sidelines as the team moved on. Yuvraj having recovered from cancer then made a strong return and went to hammer his highest individual score in ODIs.

While many remember Yuvraj for as one of India's best all-rounders, the World Cup winner made some stunning revelations about his cricketing journey. Yuvraj shared the anecdotes while interacting on The Ranveer Show hosted by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

Yuvraj revealed how his father always wanted him to become a fast bowler, but it was after late Bishan Singh Bedi's intervention, he shifted his focus to batting and some spin bowling. Yuvraj also mentioned how he had started keeping and had to quit because his father never agreed with his choice.

"My father wanted me to become a fast bowler but I broke my back when I was 14. I used to train at Bishan Singh Bedi camp and there he noticed I had more potential as a batter and not a fast bowler. He asked me to prioritise my batting, and focus on spin bowling. My father didn't really like the idea, but when he got to know about my back problem he was fine with it.

"Then I started doing wicketkeeping, my dad was totally against it that why am I doing wicketkeeping. He didn't want me to catch the balls as others bowled, he wanted me to bowl.

“His thought process was complete different. He wanted me to bowl at 150kph, and pick 1000 wickets, score 10,000 to 20,000 runs.”

He also made a striking revelation about his relation with MS Dhoni, saying the two “aren't close friends.”

Yuvraj has represented India in all three formats and announced retirement from the sport in 2019 weeks ahead of the World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail